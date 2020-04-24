It's a bold pitch for homeowners: What if you let a small tech startup's crowdfunded AI surveillance system dispense vigilante justice for you?

A Slovenia-based company called OZ-IT recently announced PaintCam Eve, a line of autonomous property monitoring devices that will utilize motion detection and facial recognition to guard against supposed intruders. In the company's zany promo video, a voiceover promises Eve will protect owners from burglars, unwanted animal guests, and any hapless passersby who fail to heed its "zero compliance, zero tolerance" warning.

[...]

"Experience ultimate peace of mind," PaintCam's website declares, as Eve will offer owners a "perfect fusion of video security and physical presence" thanks to its "unintrusive [sic] design that stands as a beacon of safety."

[...]

There are apparently "Standard," "Advanced," and "Elite" versions of PaintCam Eve in the works. The basic tier only gets owners "smart security" and "app on/off" capabilities, while Eve+ also offers animal detection. Eve Pro apparently is the only one to include facial recognition, which implies the other two models could be a tad more... indiscriminate in their surveillance methodologies. It's unclear how much extra you'll need to shell out for the teargas tier, too.

PaintCam's Kickstarter is set to go live on April 23.