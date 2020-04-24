Microsoft has lifted a 29-month compatibility hold that prevented some Windows 10 systems from upgrading to Windows 11 due to an issue with an Intel Smart Sound Technology driver.

[...] As for Microsoft? It discovered back then [Nov 2021] that certain versions of drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) could trip up the newest version of its Windows operating system – Windows 11 – and so threw up a compatibility hold to stop users updating from Windows 10 and encountering blue screen unpleasantness.

[...] Microsoft has now finally lifted that compatibility hold.

According to Microsoft: "Only devices with both an Intel 11th Gen Core processors and an Intel SST driver version of 10.29.0.5152 or 10.30.0.5152 are affected by this issue."

[...] It is debatable how many users are still affected by the issue. We asked Microsoft and will update should the company give us a figure.

Although unlikely to dramatically change the Windows 10 versus Windows 11 market share situation, there is a certain relief in seeing an issue that was bedeviling some users finally marked as "Resolved."