University of Queensland researchers have built a generator that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) to make electricity.

"This nanogenerator is made of two components: a polyamine gel that is already used by industry to absorb CO2 and a skeleton a few atoms thick of boron nitrate that generates positive and negative ions," Dr Wang said.

"In nature and in the human body, ion transportation is the most efficient energy conversion – more efficient than electron transportation which is used in the power network."

"At present we can harvest around 1 per cent of the total energy carried intrinsically by gas CO2 but like other technologies, we will now work on improving efficiency and reducing cost."

"We could make a slightly bigger device that is portable to generate electricity to power a mobile phone or a laptop computer using CO2 from the atmosphere," Professor Zhang said.

"A second application on a much larger scale, would integrate this technology with an industrial CO2 capture process to harvest electricity."

https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2024/04/uq-turns-co2-sustainable-power

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47040-x