Turning CO2 Into Sustainable Power

posted by hubie on Monday April 22, @07:34AM   Printer-friendly
Science

Anonymous Coward writes:

University of Queensland researchers have built a generator that absorbs carbon dioxide (CO2) to make electricity.

"This nanogenerator is made of two components: a polyamine gel that is already used by industry to absorb CO2 and a skeleton a few atoms thick of boron nitrate that generates positive and negative ions," Dr Wang said.

"In nature and in the human body, ion transportation is the most efficient energy conversion – more efficient than electron transportation which is used in the power network."

"At present we can harvest around 1 per cent of the total energy carried intrinsically by gas CO2 but like other technologies, we will now work on improving efficiency and reducing cost."

"We could make a slightly bigger device that is portable to generate electricity to power a mobile phone or a laptop computer using CO2 from the atmosphere," Professor Zhang said.

"A second application on a much larger scale, would integrate this technology with an industrial CO2 capture process to harvest electricity."

https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2024/04/uq-turns-co2-sustainable-power
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-47040-x

Turning CO2 Into Sustainable Power
  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Monday April 22, @08:27AM

    by Rich (945) on Monday April 22, @08:27AM (#1353981) Journal

    Meh, the summary writers could at least include the numbers from the Nature article...

    The hydrogel composite film was then cut into small generators (60 mm × 20 mm × 4 mm). Connecting four of them in either series or parallel, led to a linear increase in output VOC of approximately 280 mV or ISC of approximately 400 nA [...] When 50 generators were integrated with the vertical configuration, a stable output voltage of 5 V was generated (Fig. 4e). The generated electricity was sufficient to power a light-emitting diode (Fig. 4g. with an operating voltage of 1.6 V and forward current of 1 mA

    (So, drag racing Teslas is a few SI prefixes away)
    ...and report whether it's reusable:

    The regeneration of the generator was explored by choosing a pH-swing strategy to study its multiple utilization potential. Following 5 cycles of electricity generation, the generator was removed and immersed in a calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2, > 95%, Sigma-Aldrich,) solution with a pH value of 10 for 1 h. This was followed by washing the generator in excessive DI water 3 times.

