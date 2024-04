Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Wednesday signed into law the first measure passed in the U.S. that aims to protect the data found in a person's brainwaves.

Sponsors of the bill said it was necessary as quick advances in neurotechnology make scanning, analyzing and selling mental data increasingly more possible - and profitable.

State representative Cathy Kipp, a sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement that while advancements in the neurotechnology field hold great promise for improving the lives of many people, "we must provide a clear framework to protect Coloradans' personal data from being used without their consent while still allowing these new technologies to develop."

State senator Kevin Priola, another of the bill's sponsors, said that neurotechnology "is no longer confined to medical or research settings" and that when it comes to consumer products, the industry "can currently operate without regulation, data protection standards, or equivalent ethical constraints."

The Colorado law notes that neuratechnologies used in a clinical setting are already covered by medical privacy laws, so the new measure is aimed at consumer products available outside of a hospital.

[...] Elsewhere around the world, other governments have been working to increase consumer protections when it comes to neurotechnological products.