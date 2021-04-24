Subscribers lodged thousands of complaints related to inaccuracies in Amazon's Prime Video catalog, including incorrect content and missing episodes, according to a Business Insider report this week. While Prime Video users aren't the only streaming users dealing with these problems, Insider's examination of leaked "internal documents" brings more perspective into the impact of mislabeling and similar errors on streaming platforms.

Insider didn't publish the documents but said they show that "60 percent of all content-related customer-experience complaints for Prime Video last year were about catalogue errors," such as movies or shows labeled with wrong or missing titles.

[...]

Following Insider's report, however, Quartz reported that an unnamed source it described as "familiar with the matter" said the documents were out of date, despite Insider claiming that the leaked reports included data from 2023. Quartz's source also claimed that customer engagement was not affected,

Ars Technica reached out to Amazon for comment but didn't hear back in time for publication. The company told Insider that "catalogue quality is an ongoing priority" and that Amazon takes "it seriously and work[s] relentlessly alongside our global partners and dedicated internal teams to continuously improve the overall customer experience."

[...]

Beyond Prime Video, users have underscored similar inaccuracies within the past year on rival services, like Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix. A former White Collar executive producer pointed out that the show's episodes were mislabeled and out of order on Netflix earlier this month. Inaccurate content catalogs appear more widespread if you go back two years or more. Some video streamers (like (Disney and Netflix) have pages explaining how to report such problems.

[...]

Insider said it spoke with an anonymous person involved with Prime Video library who described the inaccuracies as "extremely sloppy mistakes" that have affected Prime Video for years.

[...]

Streaming is in a cable-like rut, and subscribers are ditching their services faster than ever. That puts more pressure on streaming platforms to elevate the user experience (not just prices), including getting the basics right.

Improving behind-the-scenes tech and practices that benefit user experiences and user interfaces is something streaming companies may need to prioritize.

[...]

As people watch the cost of streaming rise, subscribers' standards are entitled to rise, too. Accurate titles and descriptions are just some of their expectations.