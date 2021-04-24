from the don't-drink-and-sysadmin dept.
The Conversation has an article about five things their team learned when researching 16th century beer making. A lot has changed since then, such as standardized grain varieties, standardized yeasts, standardized hops varieties, standardized temperatures, and so on.
As part of a major study of food and drink in early modern Ireland, funded by the European Research Council, we recreated and analysed a beer last brewed at Dublin Castle in 1574. Combining craft, microbiology, brewing science, archaeology, as well as history, this was the most comprehensive interdisciplinary study of historical beer ever undertaken. Here are five things that we discovered.
[...] To learn more about brewing a beer from 1574, visit our online exhibition. A documentary film is coming soon. Details will be on our website.
tldr; Historical documentation shows that your average workers consumed immense quantities of beer per day back then.
Related Stories
400-year-old Ecuadoran beer resurrected from yeast:
Inside an old oak barrel, Ecuadoran bioengineer Javier Carvajal found the fungus of fortune: a 400-year-old yeast specimen that he has since managed to resurrect and use to reproduce what is believed to be Latin America's oldest beer.
That single-cell microorganism, taken from just a splinter of wood, was the key to recovering the formula for an elixir first brewed in Quito in 1566 by friar Jodoco Ricke, a Franciscan of Flemish origin who historians believe introduced wheat and barley to what is now the Ecuadoran capital.
"Not only have we recovered a biological treasure but also the 400-year-old work of silent domestication of a yeast that probably came from a chicha and that had been collected from the local environment," Carvajal told AFP.
Chicha is a fermented corn drink brewed by the Indigenous people of the Americas before Spanish colonization.
Carvajal, who already had experience recovering other yeasts, found out about the ancient Franciscan brewery in Quito while reading specialist beer magazines.
It took him a year to do so, but he finally managed to find a barrel from the old brewery in 2008.
It was stored in Quito's San Francisco Convent, an imposing three-hectare complex built between 1537 and 1680, which is now a museum.
After extracting a splinter, Carvajal used a microscope to find a tiny yeast specimen, which after a long period of cultivation he was able to resurrect.
[...] For Carvajal, resurrecting the yeast and the age-old methods used to make the ancient recipe was simply a labor of love for "the value of the intangible."
Genetically modified yeast yields intense hop aromas in beer, Oregon State research finds:
Oregon State University brewing researchers and a team of bioengineers have shown that a genetically modified yeast strain can alter the fermentation process to create beers with significantly more pronounced hop aromas.
"These findings could be extremely useful in creating new beer flavors and increasing the number of tools brewers have at their disposal for producing beers with strong and varied tropical flavors and aromas," said Tom Shellhammer, the Nor'Wester Professor of Fermentation Science at Oregon State.
The findings also demonstrate how synthetic biology can help protect industries and consumers from the effects of climate change, said Jeremy Roop, a co-author of the paper and a bioengineer with Berkeley Yeast, a company that develops yeast strains with enhanced fermentation traits.
"As droughts and wildfires have begun to damage the harvests of hops and other beer flavoring ingredients, engineered yeast offers a means to create these flavors in a way that is not affected by unpredictable climate events," Roop said. "They also allow brewers to utilize a fuller potential of aroma from hops thereby increasing the sustainability of both the hop growing and brewing processes."
[...] Hop-forward beers are typically achieved by adding large amounts of aromatic hops, with the essential oils in hops being the main contributor to aromas in beers. Many compounds are present in the essential oils, including thiols, which provide tropical aromas to beer.
Beer hops compounds could help protect against Alzheimer's disease:
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
AD is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease, often marked by memory loss and personality changes in older adults. [...] Accordingly, preventative strategies and therapeutics that can intervene before symptoms appear are of increasing interest.
One of these strategies involves "nutraceuticals," or foods that have some type of medicinal or nutritional function. The hop flowers used to flavor beers have been explored as one of these potential nutraceuticals, with previous studies suggesting that the plant could interfere with the accumulation of amyloid beta proteins associated with AD. So, Cristina Airoldi, Alessandro Palmioli and colleagues wanted to investigate which chemical compounds in hops had this effect.
[...] In tests, they found that the extracts had antioxidant properties and could prevent amyloid beta proteins from clumping in human nerve cells. The most successful extract was from the Tettnang hop, found in many types of lagers and lighter ales. [...] The researchers say that although this work may not justify drinking more bitter brews, it shows that hop compounds could serve as the basis for nutraceuticals that combat the development of AD.
Journal Reference:
Alessandro Palmioli, Valeria Mazzoni, Ada De Luigi, et al., Alzheimer's Disease Prevention through Natural Compounds: Cell-Free, In Vitro, and In Vivo Dissection of Hop (Humulus lupulus L.) Multitarget Activity, ACS Chem. Neurosci. 2022 DOI: 10.1021/acschemneuro.2c00444
Long-unknown origins of lager beer uncovered by UCC and German scientists:
The origin of the world's most popular beer may have inadvertently come about due to the death of a childless German nobleman, Professor John Morrissey, School of Microbiology, UCC and an international team of researchers have discovered.
Combining historical research with modern science, a team of scientists from the Technical University of Munich in Germany and UCC have uncovered the likely genesis and path to world dominance of Saccharomyces pastorianus – the yeast responsible for producing lager yeast. [...]
Lager yeast is a distinct bottom-fermenting species that prefers cooler temperatures and sediments stronger compared to the top-fermenting ale yeast. The famous Bavarian Reinheitsgebot brewing ordnance of 1516 stipulated that only bottom fermentation was permitted – but in 1548 the powerful nobleman Hans VI von Degenberg was granted a dispensation to allow the brewing wheat beer through top fermentation. However when Hans VIII Sigmund von Degenberg, the grandson of Hans VI, died without an heir in 1602, his property and assets- including the family brewery at Schwarzach in Bavaria - were seized by Maximilian I, Duke of Bavaria and later Prince-Elector of the Holy Roman Empire.
Historical records show that on Oct 24th 1602, top-fermenting yeast were brought from Schwarzach to the Duke's Hofbräuhaus brewery in Munich, where the brewing of wheat beer then alternated with the traditional Bavarian brown beer. Now, writing in the peer-reviewed Journal FEMS Yeast Research, the authors propose that by the time a dedicated wheat beer brewery had opened in 1607, top-fermenting wheat beer yeasts from Schwarzach and bottom-fermenting yeasts from the Munich Hofbräühaus had mated to create a brand new species that we now know as S. pastorianus – the lager yeast. And, as they say – the rest is history.
"We often think historical events are almost pre-programmed, but this is an amazing example of how chance events – the lack of an heir, the Duke's thirst for wheat beer, and the unorthodox sex between different yeasts, culminated in a new yeast species that changed the world of beer," Professor Morrissey said.
The journal article is a great read if you like to nerd out on beer history or beer styles.
Journal Reference:
Mathias Hutzler, John P Morrissey, Andreas Laus, et al., A new hypothesis for the origin of the lager yeast Saccharomyces pastorianus [open], FEMS Yeast Research, Volume 23, 2023, foad023, https://doi.org/10.1093/femsyr/foad023
AI models were better than human experts at predicting the ratings Belgian beers received on a popular review site:
To compare the models, they split the data into a training set and a test set. Once a model was trained on the data within the training set, they evaluated its ability to predict the test set.
The researchers found that all the models were better than the trained panel of human experts at predicting the rating a beer had received from RateBeer.
Through these models, the researchers were able to pinpoint specific compounds that contribute to consumer appreciation of a beer: people were more likely to rate a beer highly if it contained these specific compounds. For example, the models predicted that adding lactic acid, which is present in tart-tasting sour beers, could improve other kinds of beers by making them taste fresher.
"We had the models analyze these beers and then asked them 'How can we make these beers better?'" says Kevin Verstrepen, a professor at KU Leuven and director of the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Microbiology, who worked on the project. "Then we went in and actually made those changes to the beers by adding flavor compounds. And lo and behold—once we did blind tastings, the beers became better, and more generally appreciated."