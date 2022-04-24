Interstellar debuted in late 2014, and features a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, John Lithgow, and Matt Damon. It is set in a near dystopian future where humans have more or less destroyed Earth and are on the hunt for a new home elsewhere in the cosmos.

The flick earned an impressive $731 million at the box office during its first run a decade ago opposite a budget of just $165 million, and earned a score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes versus a more favorable audience score of 86 percent.

Theatrical re-releases have been commonplace in Hollywood over the past few years and can be traced back to the Covid era. During the pandemic, film production halted worldwide and the theater industry nearly sank. Attendance at AMC theaters in the US fell 96.8 percent in Q3 2020 compared to the previous year. Movies that were already complete saw on-demand releases at home.

[...] Interstellar will return to theaters on September 27, and will be shown on 70mm Imax and digital screens.