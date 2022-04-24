Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Microsoft this week demoed VASA–1, a framework for creating videos of people talking from a still image, audio sample, and text script, and claims – rightly – it's too dangerous to be released to the public.
These AI-generated videos, in which people can be convincingly animated to speak scripted words in a cloned voice, are just the sort of thing the US Federal Trade Commission warned about last month, after previously proposing a rule to prevent AI technology from being used for impersonation fraud.
Microsoft's team acknowledge as much in their announcement, which explains the technology is not being released due to ethical considerations. They insist that they're presenting research for generating virtual interactive characters and not for impersonating anyone. As such, there's no product or API planned.
"Our research focuses on generating visual affective skills for virtual AI avatars, aiming for positive applications," the Redmond boffins state. "It is not intended to create content that is used to mislead or deceive.
"However, like other related content generation techniques, it could still potentially be misused for impersonating humans. We are opposed to any behavior to create misleading or harmful contents of real persons, and are interested in applying our technique for advancing forgery detection."
Kevin Surace, Chair of Token, a biometric authentication biz, and frequent speaker on generative AI, told The Register in an email that while there have been prior technology demonstrations of faces animated from a still frame and cloned voice file, Microsoft's demonstration reflects the state of the art.
"The implications for personalizing emails and other business mass communication is fabulous," he opined. "Even animating older pictures as well. To some extent this is just fun and to another it has solid business applications we will all use in the coming months and years."
The "fun" of deepfakes was 96 percent nonconsensual porn, when assessed [PDF] in 2019 by cybersecurity firm Deeptrace.
Nonetheless, Microsoft's researchers suggest that being able to create realistic looking people and put words in their mouths has positive uses.
"Such technology holds the promise of enriching digital communication, increasing accessibility for those with communicative impairments, transforming education, methods with interactive AI tutoring, and providing therapeutic support and social interaction in healthcare," they propose in a research paper that does not contain the words "porn" or "misinformation."
While it's arguable AI generated video is not quite the same as a deepfake, the latter defined by digital manipulation as opposed to a generative method, the distinction becomes immaterial when a convincing fake can be conjured without cut-and-paste grafting.
[...] In prepared remarks, Rijul Gupta, CEO of DeepMedia, a deepfake detection biz, said:
[T]he most alarming aspect of deepfakes is their ability to provide bad actors with plausible deniability, allowing them to dismiss genuine content as fake. This erosion of public trust strikes at the very core of our social fabric and the foundations of our democracy. The human brain, wired to believe what it sees and hears, is particularly vulnerable to the deception of deepfakes. As these technologies become increasingly sophisticated, they threaten to undermine the shared sense of reality that underpins our society, creating a climate of uncertainty and skepticism where citizens are left questioning the veracity of every piece of information they encounter.
But think of the marketing applications.
by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 24, @12:09PM
Microsoft has no ethics. Microsoft cares about what is legal, and how they might manipulate the law to acquire yet more money.
Let's go a little further. Corporations have no ethics. When a corporate board meets, they don't discuss ethics, they discuss what is legal. Corporations mostly meet their legal obligations, in the interest of preventing government from meddling in their profit seeking. This is why so many American corporations have taken advantage of slave labor and child labor around the world. They have no ethics, no morals.
The only reason Microsoft won't release a product, whether it be AI or something else, is to limit liability. There is no other consideration.
by turgid on Wednesday April 24, @12:13PM
Microsoft has a version of Windows that's too good to release. It would put millions of computer janitors, IT support people and antivirus types out of business. And Intel wouldn't be able to sell bigger CPUs.
