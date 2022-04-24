from the things-not-intended dept.
Remember graphene, the single-atom-thick material nobody has managed to bring to production scale (yet)?
Problem with graphene -- and other 2D materials -- is that their atoms have always tended to cluster together to make nanoparticles instead. Instead of a clean sheet of material, you'll get a 3D blob, and a mournful look at the Star Trek poster on your lab wall.
Now scientists have managed to make such a 2D, single-atom, layer, using a fairly simple technique. This opens up the possibility of having a valid candidate for mass production.
The new technique was discovered through the well-honed scientific process of trying (and failing) to do something else. In this case, the investigators started out with a material containing atomic monolayers of silicon sandwiched between titanium carbide. The researchers' aim was to coat this electrically conductive ceramic with a thin layer of gold, at a high temperature, to make a contact. (Maybe someone of the team had plumbing problems at home.)
To their surprise, instead of a nice golden coat they ended up with intercalation, where one material in a layered structure is replaced by another. In this case, the silicon atoms were replaced with gold atoms. Some smart-ass noted that this meant they effectively had a 2D layer of gold atoms sandwiched in between layers of something else. Maybe, if we remove the titanium carbide?
How they got the idea is not clarified (an iaido practitioner in the ranks, one presumes), but the team turned to an etching technique used by ancient Japanese blacksmiths. While the process immediately showed promise, the researchers said that finding the exact formula involved months of trial and error, but no limbs were lost.
In the end, what was crucial was the solution and duration of application of the reagent (Murakami's etch) used, as well as complete darkness. That's because light hitting Murakami's reagent can produce cyanide, which dissolves gold. When trying to create a 2D gold sheet, having it dissolve is clearly an unwanted result.
The final finishing touch was to add a single molecule layer of a surfactant, to stop the different sheets from sticking together, and prevent them from rolling up. The end result consists of separate 2D gold layers of up to 100 nanometres wide (400 times thinner than the thinnest gold leaf) in a solution, a bit like cornflakes in milk.
Flush with the success of getting a published article in Nature Synthesis, the study authors suggested that the new material, dubbed goldene, might be useful in applications in which gold nanoparticles already show promise. Light can generate waves in the sea of electrons at a gold nanoparticle's surface, which can channel and concentrate that energy. This strong response to light has been harnessed in gold photocatalysts to split water to produce hydrogen, for instance. Goldene could open up opportunities in areas such as this.
All is not yet rainbows and fluffy rabbits though: residual Fe atoms from the Murakami's reagent might still throw a spanner in the works.
