It's tempting to believe that brute force always works.

After all, wasn't much of the modern tech industry built upon the notion of moving fast and breaking things?

When it comes to Microsoft and some of its ingrained customer-facing habits, the idea that you can simply force things on your users rarely dies.

Yet the company's latest attempts seem, as often happens, to have annoyed the very people Microsoft shouldn't.

First, Microsoft decided this was the right time to mess with the Windows 11 Start menu. By inserting ads for "recommended apps."

I know this annoyed people because my colleague Lance Whitney began his description of this maneuver with delicious words: "Microsoft is testing a way to further mismanage the Windows 11 Start menu: displaying icons for recommended apps."

I sense he may even have been very annoyed by this maneuver -- even though it's only a test -- because he added: "As a Windows Insider, I have some feedback, none of which is printable. Despite being a $3 trillion company with $227 billion in revenue in 2023, Microsoft apparently feels the need to eke out more money from Windows users by annoying them with ads."

[...] In this case, the ads were for Copilot, Microsoft's new AI companion. The promise is for "Copilot with more efficient settings." These include managing your passwords and bookmarking tabs.

[...] There is another way, Microsoft. Truly there is.