A GitHub flaw, or possibly a design decision, is being abused by threat actors to distribute malware using URLs associated with Microsoft repositories, making the files appear trustworthy:
While most of the malware activity has been based around the Microsoft GitHub URLs, this "flaw" could be abused with any public repository on GitHub, allowing threat actors to create very convincing lures.
Yesterday, McAfee released a report on a new LUA malware loader distributed through what appeared to be a legitimate Microsoft GitHub repositories for the "C++ Library Manager for Windows, Linux, and MacOS," known as vcpkg, and the STL library.
The URLs for the malware installers, shown below, clearly indicate that they belong to the Microsoft repo, but we could not find any reference to the files in the project's source code.
Finding it strange that a Microsoft repo would be distributing malware since February, BleepingComputer looked into it and found that the files are not part of vcpkg but were uploaded as part of a comment left on a commit or issue in the project.
[...] As the file's URL contains the name of the repository the comment was created in, and as almost every software company uses GitHub, this flaw can allow threat actors to develop extraordinarily crafty and trustworthy lures.
For example, a threat actor could upload a malware executable in NVIDIA's driver installer repo that pretends to be a new driver fixing issues in a popular game. Or a threat actor could upload a file in a comment to the Google Chromium source code and pretend it's a new test version of the web browser.
xz-style Attacks Continue to Target Open-Source Maintainers:
Open Source maintainers and developers have been warned about the continued wave of attacks aimed at project maintainers similar to those recently targeting the Linux xz data compression library, XZ Utils. Many believe the attempt to backdoor Linux's xz data compression library might not be an isolated incident. According to the OpenJS Foundation and Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), there has been a series of suspicious emails that appear targeted at a popular unnamed JavaScript project that the OpenJS Foundation hosts.
The emails were sent from different names, all with GitHub-associated email addresses, and were constructed around the same theme. The suspected attackers were trying to get themselves added as project maintainers to "address any critical vulnerabilities" but didn't provide details on these vulnerabilities, which raises suspicion. This approach is similar to how the backdoor was introduced into XZ/liblzma, and as a result, it has been flagged as a potential security danger.
[...] This kind of attack is not new, yet it seems an effective way for attackers to infiltrate an open-source project. Therefore, it is critical to note that project maintainers must be extra vigilant and perform rigorous checks when adding contributors as maintainers. According to the article, this attack method utilizes social engineering techniques and exploits a sense of duty that maintainers feel toward their projects to infiltrate them.
The attack method exploits the maintainers' sense of social responsibility to deceive them. As such, promoting technical expertise and sharing knowledge about emerging threats and attack methods is imperative. Additionally, it is necessary to ensure that open-source projects are well-funded and their maintainers are adequately supported. This would serve as a significant deterrent against potential social engineering attacks.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday April 26, @04:08PM
GitHub was done when MS bought it. The writing was on the wall. Yet, what are the alternatives?