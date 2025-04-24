Anyway, a few days beforehand on February 1 2019, Kristen Gil, then Google's VP Business Finance Officer, had emailed Shashi Thakur, then Google's VP of Engineering, Search and Discover, saying that the ads team had been considering a "code yellow" to "close the search gap [it was] seeing," vaguely referring to how critical that growth was to an unnamed "company plan." To be clear, this email was in response to Thakur stating that there is "nothing" that the search team could do to operate at the fidelity of growth that ads had demanded.

Shashi forwarded the email to Gomes, asking if there was any way to discuss this with Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, and declaring that there was no way he'd sign up to a "high fidelity" business metric for daily active users on search. Thakur also said something that I've been thinking about constantly since I read these emails: that there was a good reason that Google's founders separated search from ads.

On February 2, 2019, just one day later, Thakur and Gomes shared their anxieties with Nick Fox, a Vice President of Search and Google Assistant, entering a multiple-day-long debate about Google's sudden lust for growth. The thread is a dark window into the world of growth-focused tech, where Thakur listed the multiple points of disconnection between the ads and search teams, discussing how the search team wasn't able to finely optimize engagement on Google without "hacking engagement," a term that means effectively tricking users into spending more time on a site, and that doing so would lead them to "abandon work on efficient journeys." In one email, Fox adds that there was a "pretty big disconnect between what finance and ads want" and what search was doing.

When Gomes pushed back on the multiple requests for growth, Fox added that all three of them were responsible for search, that search was "the revenue engine of the company," and that bartering with the ads and finance teams was potentially "the new reality of their jobs."

On February 6th 2019, Gomes said that he believed that search was "getting too close to the money," and ended his email by saying that he was "concerned that growth is all that Google was thinking about."