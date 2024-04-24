from the weakest-link dept.
Broadband lobby groups prepare lawsuit, calling rules a "net fatality"
The Federal Communications Commission voted 3–2 to impose net neutrality rules today, restoring the common-carrier regulatory framework enforced during the Obama era and then abandoned while Trump was president.
The rules prohibit Internet service providers from blocking and throttling lawful content and ban paid prioritization. Cable and telecom companies plan to fight the rules in court, but they lost a similar battle during the Obama era when judges upheld the FCC's ability to regulate ISPs as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act.
[...] FCC Republicans blasted the Democratic majority today. "The Internet in America has thrived in the absence of 1930s, command-and-control regulations by the government," Commissioner Brendan Carr said.
Carr, who spoke for more than half an hour, described how the FCC's net neutrality decisions were allegedly swayed by President Obama in 2015 and by President Biden this year. "The FCC has never been able to come up with a credible reason or policy rationale for Title II. It is all just shifting sands, and that is because the agency is doing what it's been told to do by the executive branch," Carr said.
Carr also blamed judges for giving the FCC too much power.
[...] In the weeks before the vote, some consumer advocates criticized what they see as a loophole in the rules that would let ISPs give faster speeds to certain types of applications as long as application providers don't have to pay for special treatment. They say the FCC should explicitly prohibit ISPs from speeding up applications instead of only enforcing a no-throttling rule that forbids slowing applications down. Others say the rules are just as strong as those enforced during the Obama era.
[...] Reinstating Title II also gives the FCC more authority to monitor Internet service outages, the agency said.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday April 27, @04:17PM
( https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2024/04/24/net-neutrality-fcc-5g/ [washingtonpost.com] )
compiling...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Tokolosh on Saturday April 27, @04:27PM
Less than 100 Mb/s? Then you can't call it "Broadband"!
Block, throttle or otherwise discriminate? Then you can't call it "Internet"
Call it, say, AOL, and forgo all the legal protections, government subsidies, tax breaks, access rights, pole and right-of-way privileges, and you can discriminate all you want.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday April 27, @04:36PM
Short version: The ISPs want to be able to go to Netflix, Amazon, Disney, etc and say "Nice streaming service you have there, shame if something were to happen to it, we can guarantee you won't have any problems if you paid us a bunch of extra cash". And that's exactly what they did the moment that became legal. There were even documented cases of streaming services who said "no" getting throttled until the moment they paid up.
Which of course drove up fees for streaming services accordingly, so that now the cost of streaming is often higher than the cost of old-school cable used to be. And by a complete coincidence, more than a few of the ISPs engaged in this shakedown are themselves cable providers and thus direct competitors of the streaming services, a fact that I'm sure is in no way influencing their behavior because that would be illegal.
Of course the ISPs are mad about losing their cash cow. Screw 'em, as far as I'm concerned.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.