Athletic director used AI to frame principal with racist remarks in fake audio clip, police say

A high school athletic director in Maryland has been accused of using artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal on an audio recording that included racist and antisemitic comments, authorities said Thursday.

Scott Shellenberger, the Baltimore County state's attorney, said the case appears to be one of the first of its kind nationwide involving artificial intelligence that his office was able to find.

A professor from the University of Colorado-Denver told police that it "contained traces of AI-generated content with human editing after the fact, which added background noises for realism," court records stated.

A second opinion from a professor at the University of California-Berkley told police that "multiple recordings were spliced together," according to the records.

A Baltimore County detective found that Darien had used Large Language Models, such as OpenAI and Bingchat, which can "tell users what steps to take to create synthetic media," court documents stated.