https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2024/04/can-an-online-library-of-classic-video-games-ever-be-legal/
For years now, video game preservationists, librarians, and historians have been arguing for a DMCA exemption that would allow them to legally share emulated versions of their physical game collections with researchers remotely over the Internet. But those preservationists continue to face pushback from industry trade groups, who worry that an exemption would open a legal loophole for "online arcades" that could give members of the public free, legal, and widespread access to copyrighted classic games.
This long-running argument was joined once again earlier this month during livestreamed testimony in front of the Copyright Office, which is considering new DMCA rules as part of its regular triennial process. During that testimony, representatives for the Software Preservation Network and the Library Copyright Alliance defended their proposal for a system of "individualized human review" to help ensure that temporary remote game access would be granted "primarily for the purposes of private study, scholarship, teaching, or research."
[...] Salvador also made reference to last year's VGHF study that found a whopping 87 percent of games ever released are out of print, making it difficult for researchers to get access to huge swathes of video game history without institutional help. And the games of most interest to researchers are less likely to have had modern re-releases, since they tend to be the "more primitive" early games with "less popular appeal," Salvador said.
The Copyright Office is expected to rule on the preservation community's proposed exemption later this year. But for the moment, there is some frustration that the industry has not been at all receptive to the significant compromises the preservation community feels it has made on these potential concerns.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by drussell on Monday April 29, @07:42PM (3 children)
Perhaps there could be a reasonable limit put on the term of copyright so that works would fall into the public domain after an appropriate length of time for the originator to have been able to have capitalized on their work, thus avoiding orphaned works that cannot be utilized or enjoyed by anyone. 🙄
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 29, @08:36PM (1 child)
>a reasonable limit put on the term of copyright so that works would fall into the public domain after an appropriate length of time for the originator to have been able to have capitalized on their work
But content creation/promotion interests have no interest in competing with the dead.
In centuries gone by, all they had to do was burn the books, but with digital backup and distribution of movies, games, etc. they are going to be competing with an ever-growing library of free content competing for their audience's attention and obviating the "boredom" that used to sell movie tickets.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 29, @08:42PM
It also would put a cramp in the "Disney" model of locking up content and reissuing it every generation.
Fortunately, these content hoarders spend adequate resources to make sure to spend adequate resorces
to preserve this content in perpetuity
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008_Universal_Studios_fire [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 29, @08:48PM
This congress won't fix any of that. The solution is obvious, but too many people remain in denial and will reelect 95% of them anyway, so the next congress won't do anything either.
(Score: 2) by loonycyborg on Monday April 29, @08:43PM (2 children)
Why would "online arcade" be a bad thing? If there could be any noticeable income to be had from this then copyright holders would be doing it themselves. As well as no lost sales could be expected from games that are not for sale anymore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 29, @08:46PM (1 child)
The Internet Archive already created one based on MAME
I am surprised it's still running
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 29, @08:49PM
supply your own shoulder parrot and skull and bones