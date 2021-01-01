Wet wipes containing plastic will be banned across the UK to reduce marine litter. The supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic will be banned following overwhelming support during public consultation, with 95% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing with the proposals.

Measures have been set out in a joint response by all four UK nations published today, including a transition period for businesses to help them prepare. The four nations all launched a consultation on the ban of the products last autumn and today's announcement is a response to that review.

The ban will be brought through separately by each of the UK's governments. Wet wipes frequently litter Britain's beaches and eventually break down into microplastics, which contribute to water pollution and damage ecosystems.

[...] The Welsh Government said its ban would come into force by June 2026. Scotland said it would introduce regulations later this year with the aim of a ban taking effect by the middle of 2026. Steve Barclay said in England the legislation would be fast tracked and shops given an 18-month deadline to comply by the middle of 2026.