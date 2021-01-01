Wet Wipes to be Banned Across the UK Because of Plastic
A survey found 20 wet wipes on every 100 metres of UK beach:
Wet wipes containing plastic will be banned across the UK to reduce marine litter. The supply and sale of wet wipes containing plastic will be banned following overwhelming support during public consultation, with 95% of respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing with the proposals.
Measures have been set out in a joint response by all four UK nations published today, including a transition period for businesses to help them prepare. The four nations all launched a consultation on the ban of the products last autumn and today's announcement is a response to that review.
The ban will be brought through separately by each of the UK's governments. Wet wipes frequently litter Britain's beaches and eventually break down into microplastics, which contribute to water pollution and damage ecosystems.
[...] The Welsh Government said its ban would come into force by June 2026. Scotland said it would introduce regulations later this year with the aim of a ban taking effect by the middle of 2026. Steve Barclay said in England the legislation would be fast tracked and shops given an 18-month deadline to comply by the middle of 2026.
Ban on Wet Wipes Containing Plastic Unveiled to Help UK's Rivers
Products blamed for hundreds of thousands of blockages in sewer systems:
Wet wipes containing plastic are finally set to be banned across the UK as ministers warn a 'step change' is needed to protect the country's rivers.
The long-awaited announcement comes after a campaign against the products which have been blamed for hundreds of thousands of blockages in the UK sewer system costing millions of pounds a year.
Manufacturers have also come under fire discarded wipes increasingly littering Britain's beaches.
Under plans to be set out by the environment secretary Steve Barclay it will become illegal to sell or supply wet wipes which contain plastic.
But Labour said the move did not go far enough and called for there also to be a full ban on the manufacture of plastic wet wipes.
[...] The ban follows a consultation late last year, which showed overwhelming public support for the move.
A previous consultation, in 2021, also found more than 90% of people were in favour of a ban.
Some businesses such as Boots, Aldi and Tesco have already moved to ban wet wipes containing plastics from their stores.
[...] Campaigners urged ministers to go further than bans on single items.
Jane Martin, chief executive of environmental organisation City To Sea, said: "It's a positive step forward to see the government take definitive action on banning this pollutant, but action must not end there.
"The Government should now look to tackle all single-use plastic products through further bans and mandated reuse and refill targets."
