A new laser-based propulsion technique developed by researchers at the Harbin Engineering University in China could help the People's Liberation Army (PLA) build silent yet superfast submarines in the future.
The technology could also power underwater missiles and torpedoes, a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report said.
The concept of underwater laser propulsion isn't new. Japanese researchers first considered it more than twenty years ago.
Except... Google doesn't seem to know about the Japanese work, there's some mentions of a MHD prototype but nothing about turning seawater to plasma for thrust...
Lasers are used to generate plasma inside water, which is then used to make a detonation wave by plasma expansion. The detonation wave is used to propel a craft or weapon ahead.
[...] A research team led by Ge Yang, a professor at the School of Engineering at Harbin University, has now found a way to improve the efficiency of laser propellers using a coating of optical fibers – also referred to as underwater fiber laser-induced plasma detonation wave propulsion.
Using this approach, the researchers claim to be able to generate 70,000 newtons of thrust using just two megawatts of laser power. The thrust generated is similar to that of a commercial jet engine.
In addition to generating thrust, the laser also vaporizes the seawater close to the vessel, creating bubbles on the submarine's surface and reducing water resistance. This phenomenon, known as supercavitation, could potentially allow submarines to travel at supersonic speeds underwater.
Would that be supersonic airspeed? If so, adjusted for depth pressure? Or, is this faster than the much faster speed of sound in water?
Somehow all this exploding water doesn't seem like a quiet mode of operation, but:
More importantly, since the propulsion system is not mechanized, the submarine will not generate any noise, adding to its stealth.
Frankly, the whole thing seems like a response to a recent Red October in April prank.
(Score: 3, Funny) by PiMuNu on Tuesday April 30, @02:48PM
> China develops laser-powered supersonic submarines
> UK bans wet wipes
Sign of the times maybe (I'm a brit)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 30, @02:50PM (1 child)
Do they mean when it's not moving? But many propeller based submarines are very quiet too when they aren't moving.
If they're talking about when it's moving fast or even supersonic then that's as stupid as saying since bullet is not mechanized it won't generate any noise.
Supersonic trebuchet makes sonic boom: https://youtu.be/gdXOS-B0Bus?t=870 [youtu.be]
Even non motorized non-supersonic gliders can make significant noise: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eFD_Wj6dhk [youtube.com]
On a related note:
https://www.wired.com/2014/08/how-we-can-get-submarines-to-travel-at-supersonic-speed/ [wired.com]
On a less related note:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VA-111_Shkval [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 30, @02:59PM
This might explain why we haven't heard of US progress in the field:
they're developing submarine tech 150 miles from the nearest lake?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 30, @02:55PM
The engine could be silent. But it doesn't quite say that the submarine in that regard is silent. There already are submarines that are very silent and hard to detect. Normally using some kind of Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP). But having a silent engine sort of just moves the detection issue further down the line. First you have the crew, but that can be dampened. Unless you want or need to be detected, banging a hammer against the hull is still a method used when you need to be found.
But even if the submarine and crew are silent, what will you do about all the water getting displaced at supersonic speeds? Won't there be a big wooshing sound as the pockets or "supercavitations" collapse in the wake of the submarine? It won't sound like any gentle supersonic whales or fish just plowing thru the ocean. Will it? Unless its Kraken scale.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday April 30, @02:57PM (1 child)
If its faster than the speed of sound, it's silent from your perspective until you get hit with it.
This has to be a joke. Imagine the fish goo on the hull.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 30, @03:05PM
So, yeah, if they can get 70KN of thrust to accelerate their weapon to over 1500m/s (and sure, supercavitation reduces drag, but it doesn't eliminate it), then the weapon will be comin' at 'cha so fast you won't even hear it (unless the sounds of its acceleration reaches you first.)
I wonder about hypersonic missile-torpedoes fired from the air, then penetrating the surface at 2000+ m/s with a supercavitation bubble maker on the nose... maybe the attacking sub could vertically launch one of those?
