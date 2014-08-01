Lasers are used to generate plasma inside water, which is then used to make a detonation wave by plasma expansion. The detonation wave is used to propel a craft or weapon ahead.

[...] A research team led by Ge Yang, a professor at the School of Engineering at Harbin University, has now found a way to improve the efficiency of laser propellers using a coating of optical fibers – also referred to as underwater fiber laser-induced plasma detonation wave propulsion.

Using this approach, the researchers claim to be able to generate 70,000 newtons of thrust using just two megawatts of laser power. The thrust generated is similar to that of a commercial jet engine.

In addition to generating thrust, the laser also vaporizes the seawater close to the vessel, creating bubbles on the submarine's surface and reducing water resistance. This phenomenon, known as supercavitation, could potentially allow submarines to travel at supersonic speeds underwater.