Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 12 submissions in the queue.

How Not To Release Historic Source Code

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 30, @11:51PM   Printer-friendly
Software

owl writes:

https://www.os2museum.com/wp/how-not-to-release-historic-source-code/

This is how to not do it:

GitHub

Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely brilliant that Microsoft was able to release a fairly complete (minus DOSSHELL) source code for MS-DOS 4.00 or 4.01 (see below). As much as it was hated, DOS 4.0 was an important milestone and DOS 5.0 was much more similar to DOS 4.0 than not. This source code will be an excellent reference of modern-ish DOS until Microsoft officially releases the long ago leaked MS-DOS 6.0 source code. The source code includes all required build tools, which makes building it (compared to many other source releases) extremely easy.

But please please don't mutilate historic source code by shoving it into (stupid) git.

Now read why....

Original Submission


«  Millions of IPs Remain Infected by USB Worm Years After its Creators Left It for Dead
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
How Not To Release Historic Source Code | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.