Author reverse engineers a Kraze HD7K disposable vape (electronic cigarette):
Disposable vaping devices have become distressingly common in recent years, and an increasing ecological burden given how many (perfectly reusable!) lithium-ion batteries are discarded into landfills and roadsides alike. Even worse, some of them include flashy colour LCD screens!...
The microcontroller is a Nations Tech N32G031K8Q7-1, containing a 48MHz Arm Cortex-M0 CPU, 64k of internal Flash and 8k of SRAM; the SPI Flash is a 1MB Giantech GT25Q80A-UZLI; and the LCD is of an unknown maker but has a part number of FXD096QQ08B-F, with a resolution of 80×160 pixels.
[Editor's Comment: Why? Because you can! OK, it doesn't run a full installation of Windows 95, but it IS an impressive hack for those of us who enjoy this sort of thing. If nothing else, it is a source of some things for your spares box]