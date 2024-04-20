Disposable vaping devices have become distressingly common in recent years, and an increasing ecological burden given how many (perfectly reusable!) lithium-ion batteries are discarded into landfills and roadsides alike. Even worse, some of them include flashy colour LCD screens!...

The microcontroller is a Nations Tech N32G031K8Q7-1, containing a 48MHz Arm Cortex-M0 CPU, 64k of internal Flash and 8k of SRAM; the SPI Flash is a 1MB Giantech GT25Q80A-UZLI; and the LCD is of an unknown maker but has a part number of FXD096QQ08B-F, with a resolution of 80×160 pixels.