"Georgia Power declared today that Plant Vogtle Unit 4 has entered commercial operation and is now serving customers and the state of Georgia," the release said. The new unit, which can produce enough electricity to power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses, will provide energy to customers for at least 60 to 80 years, the release said.

"With all four units now in operation, Plant Vogtle is the largest generator of clean energy in the nation, expected to produce more than 30 million megawatt hours of electricity each year," the release said.

[...] The third and fourth Plant Vogtle units may also be the last nuclear reactors built in the United States, according to media reports.