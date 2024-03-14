Ahead of Google's annual I/O developer conference in May, the tech giant has laid off staff across key teams like Flutter, Dart, Python and others, according to reports from affected employees shared on social media. Google confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch, but not the specific teams, roles or how many people were let go.

"As we've said, we're responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead," said Google spokesperson Alex García-Kummert. "To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers, and align their resources to their biggest product priorities. Through this, we're simplifying our structures to give employees more opportunity to work on our most innovative and important advances and our biggest company priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers," he added.

The company clarified that the layoffs were not company-wide but were reorgs that are part of the normal course of business. Affected employees will be able to apply for other open roles at Google, we're told.

In one X post, a PM from Flutter and Dart said the layoffs had affected "a LOT of teams," and that "lots of great projects lost people."

"We're sad, but still cranking hard on I/O and beyond," wrote Google PM Kevin Moore in the Flutter development community on Reddit, where he added that Flutter and Dart weren't affected any more or less than other teams. "We know ya'll care SO MUCH about the project and the team and the awesome ecosystem we've built together. You're nervous. I get it. We get it. You're betting on Flutter and Dart. So am I. So is Google," he said.

Google also told TechCrunch that Flutter will have new updates to share at I/O this year.

[...] Google said it would support all affected employees, in line with local requirements, by providing them with time to search for different roles at Google or elsewhere, access to outplacement services and severance.