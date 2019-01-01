Do you ever think about the digital footprint you leave when you are browsing the web, shopping online, commenting on social networks or going by a facial recognition camera? State surveillance of citizens is growing all over the world, but it is a fact of everyday life in China, where it has deep historical roots.
In China, almost nothing is paid for in cash anymore. Super apps make life easy: people use Alipay or WeChat Pay to pay for subway or bus tickets, rent a bike, hail a taxi, shop online, book trains and shows, split the bill at restaurants and even pay their taxes and utility bills.
The Chinese also use these platforms to check the news, entertain themselves and exchange countless text, audio and video messages, both personal and professional. Everything is linked to the user's mobile phone number, which is itself registered under their identity. The government may access the data collected by Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, Xiaomi and other operators.
How do Chinese citizens experience this constant surveillance? In my book Living with Digital Surveillance in China: Citizens' Narratives on Technology, Privacy and Governance , I present research I conducted in China in 2019. Specifically, the book is based on 58 semi-structured in-depth interviews with Chinese participants recruited through colleagues at three universities in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.
So, what about us? We, in Western liberal democracies, are also exposed to digital surveillance. And our surveillance ideas are also shaped by our own socio-political, cultural, and economic contexts, with significant variations across different Western societies. My work suggests that some of our own privacy and surveillance narratives are quite close to the Chinese ones, while others clearly differ.
What about you? How do you see your own relationship to digital surveillance?
> How do you see your own relationship to digital surveillance?
It's an abusive one sided relationship that I for some reason just can't seem to get out of. Help!?
That said I don't think I want to pay £37 to find out how the Chinese are dodging the Chinese Surveillance state. Sounds a bit scammy to me. Plus if you read the article(s) they don't seem to be dodging anything. They are just playing the three monkeys game of seeing no evil, hearing no evil and speaking no evil. Everything is fine -- la la la la la la la la la ...
From the Conversation article it seems to me that the Chinese wants the surveillance state. Every other citizen have weak morals of bad quality that needs to be monitored by Big Daddy. They personally don't need it, but all the other bad apples do. It's that old chestnut of if you have nothing to hide then you shouldn't mind the Orwellian super-eye giving you a digital Proctology exam around the clock ...
They are in essence normalizing the surveillance state to cope and learn to live with it.
How is the west doing it? The same. The difference here appears to be that when you pointed out that Google, FaceMeta and the others are spying on you 24/7 that was a paranoid delusion ... until it wasn't. And now they are all pretending things are fine and doing all the same things as the Chinese appear to have been doing for ages.
So how are we avoiding it? You don't. Unless you want to live in a unabomber style cabin in the woods. But even then you are apparently not without the every vigilant spying eye. Cause if you don't have all the ID's and do the normal things then that is highly suspicious and you should now be on some kind of list or ten.
The thing is that even if I could drop it all I'm not sure I would want to. I still want some of the amenities of the modern world. So I just have to suck down some of the bad things to. The questions is perhaps when does the price become to high to pay. It's already starting to suck, a lot! I would like to think that if I could just drop out of the bank and surveillance state and enjoy the things I do then sure I would do it in a heartbeat. Perhaps when I retire. But looking at my parents they appear to be monitored around the clock by constant welfare and health checks from the government. But I look forward to just demanding my pension and telling people to get off my lawn while I enjoy my view from my porch and rocking chair will patting my double barreled shotgun.
The Soviet Union quickly found out, that Western intelligence used Pravda as an information source. And of course they were quite aware that if they just broadcast lies, that would quickly be identified and used as a "negative source", i.e. whatever they don't publish is the truth and everything they say is a bold faced lie.
So what they did was to mix truth with fabricated crap.
It worked pretty well. The West had a really hard time telling bullshit from reality and often considered things embellished that were not, while accepting as truth what was, if generous, heavily distorted. In the end, most of the information the West got that way was utter garbage.
I do pretty much the same with the information available about me. Some is true, most is exaggerated and embellished, a lot is just plain wrong. Mix and match and give them just enough information that they can't figure out what is true and what is bullshit.
You can't avoid leaking information. The best you can do is to sprinkle it with just enough bullshit and lies that whatever they can get from you is in the end useless, since they never know what actually is true and what's nonsense.