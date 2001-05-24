Fifty-six brands led by The Coca-Cola Company are responsible for more than half of the plastic pollution found across the globe, according to a new study.

About 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year, which often ends up in landfills where most types don't decompose, biodegrade or compost.

There was a strong linear relationship between companies' annual production of plastic and their branded plastic pollution, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.

The top five brands globally were The Coca-Cola Company (11%), PepsiCo (5%), Nestlé (3%), Danone (3%), and Altria (2%), accounting for 24% of the total branded plastic researchers tallied.

A spokesperson for The Coca-Cola Company said in an email that through its World Without Waste strategy, the company aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025.

"Phasing out single-use and short-lived plastic products by the largest polluters would greatly reduce global plastic pollution," the researchers said.