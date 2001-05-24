from the have-a-Coke-and-a-smile dept.
Coca-Cola is largest known contributor of branded plastic waste, global study finds:
Fifty-six brands led by The Coca-Cola Company are responsible for more than half of the plastic pollution found across the globe, according to a new study.
About 400 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year, which often ends up in landfills where most types don't decompose, biodegrade or compost.
There was a strong linear relationship between companies' annual production of plastic and their branded plastic pollution, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
The top five brands globally were The Coca-Cola Company (11%), PepsiCo (5%), Nestlé (3%), Danone (3%), and Altria (2%), accounting for 24% of the total branded plastic researchers tallied.
A spokesperson for The Coca-Cola Company said in an email that through its World Without Waste strategy, the company aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025.
"Phasing out single-use and short-lived plastic products by the largest polluters would greatly reduce global plastic pollution," the researchers said.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 02, @09:32PM (1 child)
It might be possible for soft drink makers to use other materials as alternatives to plastic.
They could study the practicality of returnable refundable glass bottles. Or recyclable aluminum containers.
Every performance optimization is a grate wait lifted from my shoulders.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 02, @09:53PM
>They could study the practicality of returnable refundable glass bottles. Or recyclable aluminum containers.
Been there, done that, negative impacts on profitability - gotta watch that bottom line. First duty is to the shareholders.
More interesting: if we didn't use all this petroleum refinery byproduct to make straws, and bottles, and playground structures - where would it all be going instead?
Too bad people are proven slobs who can't be trusted to get their trash into the recycling stream: https://www.byfusion.com/ [byfusion.com]
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, @09:37PM
Does your state or country have a bottle bill? If not, get with the program, keep those bottles off the street!
Ten US States have varying success, from this page it appears that $0.10 (ten cents) gets a much higher return rate than five cents, https://www.tomra.com/en/reverse-vending/media-center/feature-articles/bottle-bill-states-and-how-they-work [tomra.com]
(Score: 2) by Cyrix6x86 on Thursday May 02, @09:56PM
For anyone living on Earth the result would be mindfizzlingly spectacular. One hundred and twenty-eight stars would appear to go supernova simultaneously, burning with such ferocity they would be visible even in daylight.
And the hundred and twenty-eight supernovae would spell out a message.
And this would be the message:
‘COKE ADDS LIFE!’
For five whole weeks, wherever you were on Earth, the huge tattoo would be branded across the day and night skies. Honeymooners in Hawaii would stand on the peak of Mauna Koa, gazing at sunsets stamped with the slogan. Commuters in London, stuck in traffic jams, would peer through the grey drizzle and gape at the Cola constellation. The few primitive tribes still untouched by civilization in the jungles of South America would look up at the heavens, and certainly not think about drinking Pepsi.
The cost of this single, three-word ad in star writing across the universe would amount to the entire military budget of the USA for the whole of history.
So, ridiculous though it was, it was still a marginally more sensible way of blowing trillions of Dollarpounds.