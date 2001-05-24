A lack of brake lights could put us in danger:
One feature of electric vehicles we hear a lot about is regenerative braking. Normally, the battery sends electrical power to the motor, turns the wheels, and sends you down the road. Regenerative braking effectively puts this system into reverse, harnessing the rotation of your wheels to turn the motor into a generator, sending power back to the battery and recharging it. Anyone who's ridden a bicycle with a small generator to power the lights has experienced how much extra drag even a couple of light bulbs can put on the drive system. It's far from a perpetual motion machine, but any energy an EV can recover and put back into the battery to extend its range is a benefit.
However, this presents another problem. Since regenerative braking does not use the vehicle's standard braking system, the brake lights don't need to be turned on, despite the significant amount of deceleration regenerative braking can provide. This came to light in a video by Technology Connections that demonstrated this issue on his Hyundai Ioniq 5, which could use regenerative braking to aggressively slow almost to a stop before turning on its brake lights. While the American Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards do not require EVs to light up the brake lights under regenerative braking, they explicitly do not prohibit it, either.
[...] Electric motorcycles are not nearly as common as electric cars at this point, but someday they may be. Their capabilities are impressive, their range is improving, and charging infrastructure will only get better. Like their four-wheeled cousins, electric motorcycles also use regenerative braking, which opens us up to being on the receiving end of a crash by an inattentive driver who didn't notice we were slowing down because our brake lights weren't on.
[...] Until or unless such a change is made, we, as riders, can make a small change in our behavior to ensure our safety when using heavy regenerative braking. It may not be necessary for braking purposes, but a light tap or drag on either brake will manually turn on the brake light, letting anyone behind us know we are slowing down. This is likely the preferred riding technique anyway, but now has an additional safety aspect from the lighting and visibility perspective.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @02:28AM (1 child)
Enough that in some countries motorcycles are required to have their headlights on at all times.
Also many drivers don't keep a safe distance (tailgating etc). While driving an ICE car I've been rear ended a number of times. If I was riding a bike I might be dead/crippled/injured for some of those. Of course there have been cases when it was a bike rear ending me...
Anyway, in the old days the brake stuff was mechanical and it made sense to have the brake light linked to the brakes.
In modern days some cars automatically display the hazard lights if the car brakes hard or stops suddenly.
So displaying the brake lights for significant deceleration shouldn't be too hard, and is likely to reduce accidents. It might cause additional wear and tear (due to "market forces" many lights don't last as long as they could) and reduce reliability though.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Friday May 03, @02:32AM
You and the article are suggesting/saying that "regenerative braking" doesn't cause the brake lights to come on.
The read-between-the-lines is: regenerative braking kicks in whenever the foot is not pressing the accelerator pedal, OR, the brake lights do not always light up when the break pedal is pressed.
wtf?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 03, @02:30AM
One of my engineering interns did a master's thesis on this. It's pretty tricky because, with the high center of gravity and short wheelbase, braking a motorcycle transfers a lot of load to the front wheel...and more importantly transfers load off the rear wheel. This means that more than just a little regen on the rear tire when cornering will cause a rear wheel slide, and unless you are pretty skillful that will be followed by a crash. You may have done rear wheel skidding on a bicycle at low speeds--fun as a kid. It's a more violent at motorcycle (higher) speeds. His conclusion, iirc, was that the permissible amount of regen on the rear/driven wheel should be varied with the banking or lean angle of the motorcycle, or something else that estimated the amount of cornering force being used at the rear tire.
Do any of the electric motorcycle makers implement an algorithm like this?