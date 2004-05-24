from the riscy-business dept.
Got an old Raspberry Pi spare? Try RISC OS. It is, literally, something else
RISC OS Open 5.30 arrives – with Raspberry Pi Wi-Fi support
The new version of RISC OS, the original native Arm OS, runs on eight or nine Arm-based platforms, including the Raspberry Pi Zero, 1, 2, 3 and 4 – and on that last two, this release supports wireless networking.
[....] RISC OS 5.30 is the latest release of Acorn's original native operating system for its Arm processors.
[....] Acorn's original, and very comprehensive, documentation has been updated for this release, too:
[....] This is a fairly modernized and refurbished late-1980s single-user GUI-based OS, and that implies some limitations. It was first released the same year as OS/2 1.0, long before Apple System 7 or Windows 3.0. In fact, it'll remind you of Windows 3 on MS-DOS: it's a single-tasking text-mode OS, with networking, on top of which is a graphical desktop that does cooperative multitasking. RISC OS gives applications access to much of the memory map, and so if a program accidentally scribbles over the wrong parts of that address space, the whole computer can freeze up – which in testing our Pi 400 did several times.
But saying that, it's an admirably complete OS, in this vulture's opinion, with quite a rich portfolio of applications. RISC OS 5.30 comes with a selection of productivity apps, plus development tools, including a choice of editors, Python, Lua, and a C compiler – and of course with a 32-bit version of BBC BASIC V, a fully structured interpreter which also supports inline Arm assembly language.
[.... rest omitted ....]
It's fun to remember what could be done long ago on much lower end hardware of the day.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 04, @03:55PM (2 children)
One of life's great mysteries is why cooperative multitasking was popular in those days. It's possible to do time slicing and pre-emption using interrupts, like a regular timer interrupt. Obviously the ISR takes highest priority and can save the CPU state and load another one (a context) and then set the next program executing where it left off last time.
Cooperative multitasking is a lot more effort for the developer, having to remember to yield the CPU in certain places all over the code. So why was cooperative multitasking in fashion?
(Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Saturday May 04, @04:16PM
Context switching overhead is over 60 cycles worth.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Saturday May 04, @04:44PM
No mystery at all. The implementation is trivial. It ties into the event loop directly. As a teenager I could see directly how that would work and implemented it myself. Doing interrupts takes more time to master and - in general - you need to use assembly for some parts.