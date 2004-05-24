Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Got an Old Raspberry Pi? Try RISC OS

posted by hubie on Saturday May 04, @03:40PM   Printer-friendly
from the riscy-business dept.
OS

DannyB writes:

Got an old Raspberry Pi spare? Try RISC OS. It is, literally, something else

RISC OS Open 5.30 arrives – with Raspberry Pi Wi-Fi support

The new version of RISC OS, the original native Arm OS, runs on eight or nine Arm-based platforms, including the Raspberry Pi Zero, 1, 2, 3 and 4 – and on that last two, this release supports wireless networking.

[....] RISC OS 5.30 is the latest release of Acorn's original native operating system for its Arm processors.

[....] Acorn's original, and very comprehensive, documentation has been updated for this release, too:

There's also a complete User Guide PDF included in our RISC OS Pi download - a 618 page book, also available in print from ROOL or Amazon. We take pride in the quality of our user documentation and believe this sets us apart from many Open Source projects.

[....] This is a fairly modernized and refurbished late-1980s single-user GUI-based OS, and that implies some limitations. It was first released the same year as OS/2 1.0, long before Apple System 7 or Windows 3.0. In fact, it'll remind you of Windows 3 on MS-DOS: it's a single-tasking text-mode OS, with networking, on top of which is a graphical desktop that does cooperative multitasking. RISC OS gives applications access to much of the memory map, and so if a program accidentally scribbles over the wrong parts of that address space, the whole computer can freeze up – which in testing our Pi 400 did several times.

But saying that, it's an admirably complete OS, in this vulture's opinion, with quite a rich portfolio of applications. RISC OS 5.30 comes with a selection of productivity apps, plus development tools, including a choice of editors, Python, Lua, and a C compiler – and of course with a 32-bit version of BBC BASIC V, a fully structured interpreter which also supports inline Arm assembly language.

[.... rest omitted ....]

It's fun to remember what could be done long ago on much lower end hardware of the day.

Original Submission


«  How Do Birds Flock? Researchers Reveal Previously Unknown Aerodynamic Phenomenon
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Got an Old Raspberry Pi? Try RISC OS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday May 04, @03:55PM (2 children)

    by turgid (4318) Subscriber Badge on Saturday May 04, @03:55PM (#1355885) Journal

    One of life's great mysteries is why cooperative multitasking was popular in those days. It's possible to do time slicing and pre-emption using interrupts, like a regular timer interrupt. Obviously the ISR takes highest priority and can save the CPU state and load another one (a context) and then set the next program executing where it left off last time.

    Cooperative multitasking is a lot more effort for the developer, having to remember to yield the CPU in certain places all over the code. So why was cooperative multitasking in fashion?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Saturday May 04, @04:16PM

      by RamiK (1813) on Saturday May 04, @04:16PM (#1355887)

      Context switching overhead is over 60 cycles worth.

      --
      compiling...

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Saturday May 04, @04:44PM

      by shrewdsheep (5215) on Saturday May 04, @04:44PM (#1355890)

      One of life's great mysteries is why cooperative multitasking was popular in those days.

      No mystery at all. The implementation is trivial. It ties into the event loop directly. As a teenager I could see directly how that would work and implemented it myself. Doing interrupts takes more time to master and - in general - you need to use assembly for some parts.

(1)