It's been a bad couple of years for Microsoft's security and privacy efforts. Misconfigured endpoints, rogue security certificates, and weak passwords have all caused or risked the exposure of sensitive data, and Microsoft has been criticized by security researchers, US lawmakers, and regulatory agencies for how it has responded to and disclosed these threats.

[...] All of this culminated in a report (PDF) from the US Cyber Safety Review Board, which castigated Microsoft for its "inadequate" security culture, its "inaccurate public statements," and its response to "preventable" security breaches.

To attempt to turn things around, Microsoft announced something it called the "Secure Future Initiative" in November 2023. As part of that initiative, Microsoft today announced a series of plans and changes to its security practices, including a few changes that have already been made.

[...] As part of these changes, Microsoft will also make its Senior Leadership Team's pay partially dependent on whether the company is "meeting our security plans and milestones," though Bell didn't specify how much executive pay would be dependent on meeting those security goals.