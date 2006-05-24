Papers, Please!, a privacy and freedom spin off from the Identity Project, explores the combining of radio and visual tracking of motor vehicles. Most new motor vehicles, whether cars, suburban utility vehicles, or light trucks are heavily loaded with wireless devices. These include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low-Energy and each blast unique identifiers out to the nearby environs. Furthermore, the driver and any passengers are very likely carrying 'smart' phones and other devices, such as headphones or earbuds, which do the same. These identifiers can easily be linked and, eventually, tagged to an individual, which then makes it very easy to follow movement of the devices' bearer:
According to responses to requests for information about bids for government contracts from Jenoptik, the supplier of this system of detectors and databases:
Jenoptik’s Trafficatch wireless device detection is a value add addition to its Vector fixed ALPR solution. Trafficatch records wireless device Wifi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal identifiers that come within range of the device to record gathered information coupled with plate recognition in the area. This can provide additional information to investigators trying to locate persons of interest related to recorded
crimes in the area.
This should be illegal without a warrant, but current case law leaves enough uncertainty that police may feel that they can get away with this sort of tracking without a warrant.
According to the report by NOTUS, this vehicle and device tracking data is being shared through NLETS (the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications Network). The unusual status of NLETS makes it almost impossible to tell how this data is being used. It could be used to track people and vehicles across state lines or other jurisdictional boundaries, including to identify and track people traveling to obtain abortions.
This is on top of the 25 GB of surveillance data generated per hour by new vehicles which are basically "smartphones on wheels" in the worst sense. Normally, this level of surveillance and tracking would require a warrant. However, the population acts willing and even eager to waive their rights when computers become involved. In this case these are computers, actually whole computer networks, which you put your body into and travel with.