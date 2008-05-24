Stories
Nintendo Says Announcement on Switch Successor 'This Fiscal Year'

Nintendo said Tuesday it will make an announcement about a highly anticipated new console by the end of March 2025 as sales decline of the hugely popular Switch, which is now in its eighth year.

Despite logging a record net profit in the year to March, helped by the weak yen, the game giant expects net profit to drop nearly 40% in the current financial year.

Players and investors have been hungry for news about a successor to the Switch, and the company said a statement was finally forthcoming.

[...] Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Nathan Naidu said before the earnings release that Nintendo consoles typically have a "six-to-seven year lifecycle."

"Given hardware drives about 40% of total sales, its drag on (the) overall top line might extend into fiscal 2025 absent a new gaming gadget," he said.

