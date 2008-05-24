https://adamjones.me/blog/dont-use-contact-forms/
Why your contact form sucks
Your contact form is completely broken
It's remarkable how many contact forms are just straight-up broken. A WordPress upgrade here, a change to your CRM there, and your contact form silently breaks.
At time of writing, B&Q's contact form just plainly doesn't work1. I am fairly amazed that a retailer with revenues in the billions doesn't notice written queries have stopped coming in.
[...] Contact forms are hard to get right, and often just a worse experience for everyone involved. Go forth and remove your contact form and list your email on your website now!
[Ed. comment: click through and read the lengthy, but hard to argue against, complaints about web-based contact forms]
(Score: 2) by datapharmer on Thursday May 09, @02:54PM
Yeah I don't buy that. You can take a contact form down, but once that email address is out there you are getting spammed for life. Dumping your email on a website will absolutely get you spammed to death. I have lots of anecdotal experience with this, and saying "the spam filtering will handle it" is just making it the poor mail system administrator's headache to manage the filtering instead of the website's.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday May 09, @03:00PM
I would fill out the contact form if the form actually made sense. But the forms are usually badly constructed and designed, which seems to be his main gripe about them, or they just plain don't work or you don't get the help you wanted by filling them out.
I think my main beef with them is that they ask for to much information they don't actually need to answer my query. No you don't need my full name, address and date of birth to answer this query. But yet they are required to complete and submit the form. So if I fill them with obvious bogus information they could just get trashed due to it. I just don't know what they do with all that information, it's also very annoying to find out what they do with it, or to get them to delete it. In some cases they are legally required to keep them around due to archive laws. So your query or reason for contact is saved a few years before being auto purged.
I guess we shared that concern.
A lot of them also appear to be bad javascript implementation that basically take forever and consume a ridiculous amount of resources, to the point that some of them just crash the browser. I wonder when they just tested these forms last time.
The only thing that is worse then contact forms are job application forms. Technically the same kind of forms, a form is a form is a form after all. But the amount of stupid questions, required information and such things just increases exponentially. The worse is usually those drop down menus that for some reason have to include every single country on earth in them -- be it country or just for filling in national phone number prefix or something. What the hell ... You don't even have on office in most of these countries. Much less are you going to accept applicants from them.
Then there are the forms that are so clearly made for phones. Small tiny UI made for swiping and stuff. I guess it sucks in the reverse to when you have things made for a large screen crammed into a tiny, by comparison, phone screen.
(Score: 2) by GloomMower on Thursday May 09, @03:36PM (1 child)
> You want people to contact you, and think your form will lower the barrier
The original thought I had for them. So many people don't have a mail client set, so clicking a mailto: link does nothing for them.
But maybe people are getting smarter, or phones make it easier now.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 09, @03:52PM
Once upon a time I used Thunderbird as a mail-client. I get that it can be useful, I just don't need yet another app when the default "client" to access my e-mail has always been a website. I essentially have only ever had 3 e-mail accounts, one each at 3 different providers. Somewhat recently one of them complained, because it was getting full. I'll eventually have to deal with that. Considering it took close to 20 years for it to get this far, I can probably kick that can down the road for a while longer. Future me may be unhappy at current me, though.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 09, @03:57PM (1 child)
A contact form allows someone to enter their complaint/etc at the point where they found how to contact you. Personally, I think it's better to have a Contact Form with a Support E-Mail available.
Still, it's much easier to get customers to give you useful information by prompting them with a form. As opposed to relying on a user to give you helpful information at the start.
While a contact form may not be "ideally the best thing to use". It's better to have one than not, especially for a larger organization. Anything to potentially get better information from your customer on the first communication and to streamline the process is likely better than just giving them an e-mail and hoping for the best.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 09, @03:59PM
Having skimmed the article. It feels very much like someone who just hates Contact forms for whatever reason. Sure, there are plenty of ways to suck at making a website, which includes creating horrible Contact forms. That doesn't mean they are inherently bad.
