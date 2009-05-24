from the corporate-schadenfreude dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/05/fcc-explicitly-prohibits-fast-lanes-closing-possible-net-neutrality-loophole/
The Federal Communications Commission clarified its net neutrality rules to prohibit more kinds of fast lanes.
While the FCC voted to restore net neutrality rules on April 25, it didn't release the final text of the order until yesterday. The final text has some changes compared to the draft version released a few weeks before the vote.
[...] Advocates warned that mobile carriers could use the 5G technology called "network slicing" to create fast lanes for categories of apps, like online gaming, and charge consumers more for plans that speed up those apps. This isn't just theoretical: Ericsson, a telecommunications vendor that sells equipment to the major carriers, has said the carriers could get more money from gamers by charging "up to $10.99 more for a guaranteed gaming experience on top of their 5G monthly subscription."
[...] The final FCC order released yesterday addresses that complaint.
"We clarify that a BIAS [Broadband Internet Access Service] provider's decision to speed up 'on the basis of Internet content, applications, or services' would 'impair or degrade' other content, applications, or services which are not given the same treatment," the FCC's final order said.
The "impair or degrade" clarification means that speeding up is banned because the no-throttling rule says that ISPs "shall not impair or degrade lawful Internet traffic on the basis of Internet content, application, or service."
[...] In one FCC filing, AT&T promoted network slicing as a way "to better meet the needs of particular business applications and consumer preferences than they could over a best-efforts network that generally treats all traffic the same." AT&T last week started charging mobile customers an extra $7 per month for faster wireless data speeds, but this would likely comply with net neutrality rules because the extra speed applies to all broadband traffic rather than just certain types of online applications.
[...] Broadband providers plan to sue the FCC in an effort to block the regulation.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2024/04/fcc-democrats-schedule-net-neutrality-vote-making-cable-lobbyists-sad-again/
The Federal Communications Commission has scheduled an April 25 vote to restore net neutrality rules similar to the ones introduced during the Obama era and repealed under former President Trump.
"After the prior administration abdicated authority over broadband services, the FCC has been handcuffed from acting to fully secure broadband networks, protect consumer data, and ensure the Internet remains fast, open, and fair," FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said today. "A return to the FCC's overwhelmingly popular and court-approved standard of net neutrality will allow the agency to serve once again as a strong consumer advocate of an open Internet."
[...]
In a filing with the FCC, Turner wrote that "ISPs have been incredibly bullish about the future of their businesses precisely because of the network investments they are making" and that the companies rarely, if ever, mention the impact of FCC regulation during calls with investors.
"We believe that the ISPs' own words to their shareholders, and to industry analysts through channels governed by the SEC, should be afforded significantly more weight than evidence-free tropes, vague threats, dubious aggregate capital expenditure tallies, or nonsensical math jargon foisted on the Commission this docket or elsewhere," Turner wrote.
Broadband lobby groups prepare lawsuit, calling rules a "net fatality"
The Federal Communications Commission voted 3–2 to impose net neutrality rules today, restoring the common-carrier regulatory framework enforced during the Obama era and then abandoned while Trump was president.
The rules prohibit Internet service providers from blocking and throttling lawful content and ban paid prioritization. Cable and telecom companies plan to fight the rules in court, but they lost a similar battle during the Obama era when judges upheld the FCC's ability to regulate ISPs as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act.
[...] FCC Republicans blasted the Democratic majority today. "The Internet in America has thrived in the absence of 1930s, command-and-control regulations by the government," Commissioner Brendan Carr said.
Carr, who spoke for more than half an hour, described how the FCC's net neutrality decisions were allegedly swayed by President Obama in 2015 and by President Biden this year. "The FCC has never been able to come up with a credible reason or policy rationale for Title II. It is all just shifting sands, and that is because the agency is doing what it's been told to do by the executive branch," Carr said.
Carr also blamed judges for giving the FCC too much power.
[...] In the weeks before the vote, some consumer advocates criticized what they see as a loophole in the rules that would let ISPs give faster speeds to certain types of applications as long as application providers don't have to pay for special treatment. They say the FCC should explicitly prohibit ISPs from speeding up applications instead of only enforcing a no-throttling rule that forbids slowing applications down. Others say the rules are just as strong as those enforced during the Obama era.
[...] Reinstating Title II also gives the FCC more authority to monitor Internet service outages, the agency said.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday May 10, @11:39AM
We'll see if the ISPs behave or if they push back or drag their feet in (re-)compliance. This order is a big step in clarifying what the rules are.
There is a better analysis of the final version of the FCC's order [fcc.gov] which has been posted by Stanford university:
Ars Techica was fine in its day, but those good old days are decades past. They're not investing enough to either replace the good people the had writing at the turn of the century or to make up for having put m$ komprimats in their places.
While the FCC's order, "Safeguarding and Securing the Open Internet", links to a plain text version and a PDF script, it also links to a non-standard, proprietary format (one of the .docx formats) which has no place in public settings. The FCC ought to have provided either regular HTML there or else, if a word processing format is needed, an actual open standard like ODF.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday May 10, @11:46AM
Net Neutrality was one of the things that Obama got right. And, one of the things Trump got totally wrong. Of course O'biden is going to copy Obama, but, in this case, I'm glad he does.
Fast lanes, slow lanes, whatever they want to call it, is nothing more than exploitation.
I'll remind everyone that the US government has paid the telcos repeatedly to build out the internet, and the telcos have simply pocketed that money. We, the taxpayers, have paid for fast internet, again and again. We don't deserve to be exploited again, on top of the repeated thefts.
Your ISP should be a dumb pipe. However much capacity the pipe has, it should be utilized by the paying customers with no discrimination. And, we need to continue pressuring the telcos and ISPs to build out the internet. I'm happy as can be that I finally have something worthy of the name "broadband". But, millions of Americans still don't have that. Congress needs to kick some ass, and bring the entire country up to date. Start be redefining "broadband" as 100 meg, which makes much of DSL/ADSL obsolete. My former ISP couldn't provide anything better than 10 meg, and that was only on an exceptionally good day.