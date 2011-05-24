Stories
Major Media Outlets Partnered With AI Company Are Filling Google With AI-Generated Trash

posted by janrinok on Saturday May 11, @03:13PM   Printer-friendly
from the What-do-we-do-with-it? dept.
Digital Liberty

anubi writes:

[Editor's Comment: I am not sure of the credibility, neutrality or origin of the source material.]

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64444

Report: Major Media Outlets Partnered With AI Company Are Filling Google With AI-Generated Trash

[...] Major media outlets have reportedly partnered with an AI company called AdVon Commerce to publish tens of thousands of fake product reviews and fill up Google Search results with piles of AI-generated trash.

While sites like InformationLiberation are manually blacklisted by Google's "trusted flaggers" for telling the truth, major media outlets which are manually whitelisted by Google for pushing regime propaganda are given top results for any garbage they publish.

Regime media have been taking advantage of this setup for years with low-quality clickbait but now they're taking spamming/SEO manipulation to a whole new level with AI.

I've suspected for quite some time those diversional "news article" clickbait sites ( like "She thought it was a dog. When the vet saw it, he called the Police! " ) are written by AI, designed to make you fish through myriads of buttons to get the next snippet of story.

Original Submission


