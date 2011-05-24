Boeing faces new US investigation into 'missed' 787 inspections
FAA examining whether employees may have falsified records after firm said it might not have properly carried out checks
Boeing faces a new investigation after the planemaker told US regulators it might have failed to properly carry out some quality inspections on its 787 Dreamliner planes.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was "investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records".
[....] The Boeing executive overseeing the 787 programme, Scott Stocker, wrote in an internal memo, seen by the Guardian, that the problem was reported by an employee and was an instance of "misconduct," but not "an immediate safety of flight issue".
The memo said the company concluded that "several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed".
[....] Stocker said the company would "celebrate" the employee who spoke up.
Can it ever be a management failure that a thing like this can happen?
Another Boeing Mechanical Mishap
Seems that Boeing is having no end of woe on its aircraft.
A FedEx cargo aircraft made a heart-stopping emergency landing at Istanbul Airport Wednesday after its front landing gear malfunctioned.
The Boeing 767 cargo plane was on its way from Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport to Istanbul when pilots realized the front landing gear failed, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
A screenshot from Turkish TV shows the cargo plane landing at Istanbul Airport on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.
https://www.newsweek.com/fedex-boeing-plane-emergency-landing-malfunction-1898330
Well, the President of the USA flies Boeing...
https://www.popsci.com/air-force-one-history-next-generation/
Methinks they need their old engineers and maintenance mechanics back. This kind of stuff is hard to cover over with creative writing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 12, @06:57PM
I think it's out of warranty by now