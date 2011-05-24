from the but-why-does-it-do-youtube? dept.
Nokia 3210 phone relaunched for 25th anniversary – and yes, there's Snake:
One of the most popular early mobile phones – the Nokia 3210 – has been relaunched to mark the device's 25th anniversary.
Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the maker of Nokia phones, said it had relaunched the "cultural icon" as demand for simpler devices as part of a digital detox was rising.
The revamped 3210 includes a two-megapixel camera, supports 4G calling and will still include classic mobile game Snake, HMD confirmed, with the device priced at £74.99 (US$94).
"The Nokia 3210, a cultural icon, is back at the pinnacle of the global dumbphone boom as consumers look to balance their screen time usage with a digital detox," Lars Silberbauer, HMD's chief marketing officer, said.
[...] Mobile phone expert Ben Wood, founder of the virtual Mobile Phone Museum, said the original Nokia 3210 has a "special place in many consumers' hearts" as one of the bestselling mobile phones of all time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @12:24AM
Old phones did a couple of things really well, especially flip phones.
They weren't designed to have sheeple permanently staring at them.
Indication of messages w/o turning on the display
A clock
KaiOS dumbed-down Android flip phones are crap.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday May 13, @12:24AM
I would still be using my good ol' 6160 if Rogers hadn't shut down the TDMA network in the mid 2000s...
The original 3210 was somewhat similar functionality-wise, but a bit chunkier physically and a GSM radio with SIM card.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 13, @12:30AM
So it has all of the nostalgia of the old phone, but upgraded with all of today's digital tracking and surveillance we've come to love?