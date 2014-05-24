Stories
Musk's Neuralink Weighed Removing Patient's Brain-Chip Implant

posted by hubie on Tuesday May 14, @06:24PM
upstart writes:

Neuralink's brain-chip implant malfunctioned, and the company reportedly considered removing it from its human patient:

Neuralink's brain-chip implant is working — except that some of the device's threads pulled away from the first human patient's brain.

Elon Musk's company shared a progress update in a blog post on Wednesday and said a number of threads "retracted" from the patient's brain a few weeks after his surgery. That rendered the implant less effective.

The "Link" device lets the patient move a computer cursor using his thoughts. An earlier blog post said the process involved more than 1,000 electrodes in the device and at least 64 threads, each thinner than a strand of human hair.

Neuralink measures the speed and accuracy of the Link's cursor control using a metric called bits per second. The Wednesday blog post said a higher BPS score meant it had stronger cursor control.

The retraction of some of the threads caused the electrodes in the device to be less effective, Neuralink said. It said it had since made tweaks which in turn "produced a rapid and sustained improvement in BPS, that has now superseded Noland's initial performance."

[...] The Wall Street Journal reported that Neuralink considered removing the implant from the patient altogether, citing unnamed sources.

In February, Musk said on an X Spaces session that "progress is good" and that "the patient seems to have made a full recovery."

[...] The Journal reported that Neuralink planned to implant 10 devices in other human patients by the end of this year.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 14, @07:06PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Tuesday May 14, @07:06PM (#1356949)

    the patient seems to have made a full recovery

    I guess this statement means: the patient is no worse off than when we started digging around inside his skull... which is a notoriously difficult thing to evaluate.

    --
    🌻🌻 [google.com]

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 14, @07:20PM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Tuesday May 14, @07:20PM (#1356950)

    What a not-so-cute way to say "guinea pig".

    I'm sure "it" is really pleased to be treated like a company asset.

