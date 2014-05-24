Stories
Everest Guide Scales Peak for 29th Time

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 15, @08:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the because-it's-there dept.
News

upstart writes:

Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for 29th time, extending his own record again:

One of greatest climbing guides on Mount Everest has scaled the world's highest peak for the 29th time, extending his own record for reaching the summit.

[...] Kami Rita climbed Everest twice last year, setting the record for most climbs on the first and adding to it less than a week later.

He and fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa have been competing with each other for the title of most climbs of the world's highest peak.

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers who seek to stand on top of the mountain.

His father was among the first Sherpa guides.

In addition to Everest, Kami Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world's highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

