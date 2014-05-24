Adobe is warning some owners of its Creative Cloud software applications that they're no longer allowed to use older versions of the software. It's yet another example of how in the modern era, you increasingly don't actually own the things you've spent your hard-earned money on.

Adobe this week began sending some users of its Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, Premiere, Animate, and Media Director programs a letter warning them that they were no longer legally authorized to use the software they may have thought they owned.

"We have recently discontinued certain older versions of Creative Cloud applications and and a result, under the terms of our agreement, you are no longer licensed to use them," Adobe said in the email. "Please be aware that should you continue to use the discontinued version(s), you may be at risk of potential claims of infringement by third parties." Users were less than enthusiastic about the sudden restrictions.

[...] "When your tools are designed to treat you as a mere tenant, rather than an owner, you're subject to the whims, machinations, and unforeseeable risks of the landlord from whom you rent," Doctorow noted. "And your legal rights are likely defined by a 'contract' that you clicked through a million years ago, which says that you agree that you don't have any legal rights." It's a comical, lopsided arrangement that copyright experts say isn't changing anytime soon, leaving consumers with only one real option: when possible, don't buy products from companies with a history of pulling the carpet out from beneath your feet.