Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Truman and the Bomb

posted by janrinok on Thursday May 16, @03:47AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

quietus writes:

On July 15th, Truman toured the rubble of Berlin. 'What a pity that the human animal is not able to put his moral thinking into practice!' he mused. 'I fear that machines are ahead of morals by some centuries'. Perhaps thinking of the bomb, he added, 'we are only termites on a planet and maybe when we bore too deeply into the planet there'll be a reckoning - who knows?'

Last week, citizens in Belgium were warned that they should have at least a radio and flashlight on batteries, and enough fresh water to cover a couple of weeks, in the home. The warning came from the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, and follows on two subsequent notifications by the national government that iodide pills are freely available in pharmacies.

On that background, I came across an article about the decision process surrounding the dropping of 2 nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in '45, that might interest some readers.

Original Submission


«  What It Means to Own Movies and TV in the Age of Streaming Services
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Truman and the Bomb | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @03:57AM (#1357144)

    Truman was not briefed on the Bomb until April 25, 1945 [history.com].

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 16, @04:39AM

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 16, @04:39AM (#1357150) Journal
    Do we have any links for these claims?

    Last week, citizens in Belgium were warned that they should have at least a radio and flashlight on batteries, and enough fresh water to cover a couple of weeks, in the home. The warning came from the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Rob Bauer, and follows on two subsequent notifications by the national government that iodide pills are freely available in pharmacies.

    I tried web searches without any luck. The best I could come up with for Belgium and iodine pills, for example, was some heavy purchasing of iodine pills in March 2022 (at the start of the war) when there was heavy fighting around Chernobyl.

(1)