https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2024/05/real-id-deadline-will-never-arrive/678370/
Archive link: https://archive.is/w2oC2
If you fly regularly, you've probably seen signs saying that the Real ID Act will soon go into full effect. When that happens, all domestic travelers using a driver's license at TSA checkpoints will have to show a federally compliant one—or be turned away. On May 7, exactly a year ahead of the latest purported enforcement date, a USA Today story bore the headline "The 2025 Real ID Deadline for New Licenses Is Really Real This Time, DHS Says." Maybe the Department of Homeland Security needs to pinkie-swear to make the 2025 date really, really real, because those airport signs and travel stories have been telling us about a final deadline for more than 15 years. And yet, that deadline has never arrived. If past extensions are any indication, it probably never will.
The 2005 Real ID law created a national system for sharing driver information, set more onerous documentation standards for driver's licenses than states had previously used, and added security rules that pushed states to mail licenses to applicants rather than issuing them on the spot. During the years of collective panic that followed the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, lawmakers and executive-branch agencies pushed through a raft of measures—common-sense ones, such as fortified cockpit doors, but also more controversial ones, such as expanded data surveillance and airport body-scanning machines. To this day, recorded airport announcements still warn passengers about "heightened security measures" that have been in place for more than a decade and might well remain heightened in perpetuity.
Originally meant to take full effect in 2008, Real ID now looks like a particularly misguided bit of post-9/11 security theater. The measure survives in public policy despite, or perhaps precisely because of, its lack of urgency.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DadaDoofy on Thursday May 16, @09:16AM (2 children)
"Originally meant to take full effect in 2008, Real ID now looks like a particularly misguided bit of post-9/11 security theater."
For those who think invading hordes is a good idea, maybe so. For the rest of us here in the United States, it's one of a number of things required to repair the extensive damage that's been done to this country in the last 3 1/2 years. Not to worry, soon after Donald Trump is elected president in six short months, it will take effect in full force.
(Score: 2) by weirsbaski on Thursday May 16, @09:27AM (1 child)
DT was already president for four years, and it didn't "take effect in full force" then...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 16, @09:34AM
Have pity, don't try to crush his delusions w/o having any influence on the medication he'll need to pass over this difficult part of his life.