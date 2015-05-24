On Tuesday evening, OpenAI Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever announced that he is leaving the company he co-founded, six months after he participated in the coup that temporarily ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Jan Leike, a fellow member of Sutskever's Superalignment team, is reportedly resigning with him.

"After almost a decade, I have made the decision to leave OpenAI," Sutskever tweeted. "The company's trajectory has been nothing short of miraculous, and I'm confident that OpenAI will build AGI that is both safe and beneficial under the leadership of @sama, @gdb, @miramurati and now, under the excellent research leadership of @merettm. It was an honor and a privilege to have worked together, and I will miss everyone dearly."

[...] To replace Sutskever as chief scientist, OpenAI announced it has appointed Jakub Pachocki, who previously served as OpenAI's director of research. OpenAI says that Pachocki spearheaded the development of GPT-4.

[...] So far, Sutskever has not announced exactly what he has planned for his next career move, but Altman mentioned that Sutskever has "something personally meaningful to work on." The former chief scientist himself left a very similar hint in his parting tweet: "I am excited for what comes next — a project that is very personally meaningful to me about which I will share details in due time."