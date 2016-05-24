Days after we reported that its $630 million IPO (Initial Public Offer) was just days away, Raspberry Pi has announced an "expected intention to float" on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The announcement also contains financial reports and data for investors to inform their purchase, and gives us an insight into the company.

[...] An interesting section of the announcement states "Raspberry Pi aims to release new iterations of its core technology platform every three to four years, develop form-factor derivatives which better serve subsets of its customer base, and expand its range of first-party accessories, including cameras, displays, USB peripherals and HATs."

New models of the core Raspberry Pi arrive every 3 years or so, but the form-factor derivatives for a sub-set of customers is an interesting snippet which could lead to more bespoke products aimed at specific use cases. An example of this is the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4S, a version of the Compute Module 4 that uses the SODIMM connector of the Compute Module 1-3. This enables legacy users to upgrade the brains of its products without buying or designing all new carrier boards.

The potential offer highlights the expectations of the IPO, and that "the Company (Raspberry Pi) would be admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange." The IPO is composed of new shares to be issued by Raspberry Pi and shares to be sold by existing shareholders, including Raspberry Pi Foundation (the charity) and major Raspberry Pi shareholders. The offer is expected to be targeted at "institutional investors outside of the United States".