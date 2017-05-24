from the crash-test-dummies dept.
Auto-safety regulator is investigating 22 reports of Waymo cars malfunctioning:
Crashing into parked cars, drifting over into oncoming traffic, intruding into construction zones—all this "unexpected behavior" from Waymo's self-driving vehicles may be violating traffic laws, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday.
To better understand Waymo's potential safety risks, NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) is now looking into 22 incident reports involving cars equipped with Waymo's fifth-generation automated driving system. Seventeen incidents involved collisions, but none involved injuries.
Some of the reports came directly from Waymo, while others "were identified based on publicly available reports," NHTSA said. The reports document single-party crashes into "stationary and semi-stationary objects such as gates and chains" as well as instances in which Waymo cars "appeared to disobey traffic safety control devices."
The ODI plans to compare notes between incidents to decide if Waymo cars pose a safety risk or require updates to prevent malfunctioning. There is already evidence from the ODI's initial evaluation showing that Waymo's automated driving systems (ADS) were either "engaged throughout the incident" or abruptly "disengaged in the moments just before an incident occurred," NHTSA said.
[...] Earlier this year, Waymo voluntarily recalled more than 400 self-driving cars after back-to-back collisions in Arizona. While Waymo relies on machine learning to "interpret complex object and scene semantics" that ensure self-driving cars safely navigate roads, Waymo has said it's mostly focused on responding to varied weather patterns or less predictable movements of emergency vehicles and is still learning how unpredictable navigating the road can be.
[...] While Waymo cars failing to recognize an unusual object on the road may be somewhat expected on what Waymo described as its "rapid learning curve," keeping cars out of construction zones has seemingly consistently posed a challenge despite being a "key focus" for Alphabet's self-driving car company.
[...] While other self-driving car companies have made headlines for shocking accidents, including two nighttime fatal crashes involving Ford BlueCruise vehicles and a Cruise robotaxi dragging a pedestrian 20 feet, Waymo has boasted about its safety record.
[...] NHTSA appears to be closely monitoring all self-driving car companies, helping to trigger recalls of more than 900 Cruise vehicles and a whopping 2 million Teslas—which covered every car with Autopilot—last year. More recently, the agency began probing Amazon's Zoox after its autonomous SUVs started unexpectedly braking, injuring two motorcyclists who couldn't react fast enough before rear-ending the vehicles, Bloomberg reported.