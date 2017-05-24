Team KeePassXC (@keepassxc@fosstodon.org):

Debian Users - Be aware the maintainer of the KeePassXC package for Debian has unilaterally decided to remove ALL features from it. You will need to switch to `keepassxc-full` to maintain capabilities once this lands outside of testing/sid.

The default install package is being changed to one where all extra functionality has been removed by default, such as networking capability and browser integration. There is a lot of arguing whether this was the proper way to handle it, or whether the default compiler options should have remained the same in the default package and a keepassxc-minimal optional package have been offered instead.

For those who rely on package managers, which approach would you have preferred?