I don't remember when I first started using a floppy disk in the mid-70s. It was either installing firmware on IBM S/370 mainframes or on a dedicated library workstation to create Library of Congress catalog records. Oh, the exciting life I've led! In either case, it would have been a single-sided, 8-inch floppy disk, which held an amazing 79.7 KiloBytes (KB) of data.
[...] As personal computers gained popularity in the 1970s, the floppy disk moved from my world of mainframes and workstations to PCs. There, it found its place as an affordable and accessible storage solution.
Then, in 1976, a guy named Steve Wozniak wanted to add a floppy drive to his next computer. His buddy, Steve Jobs, got a 5.25-inch floppy disk from Shugart's new company, Shugart Associates, in 1976, and after a lot of hacking, Woz got the first floppy drive to run on what would become the Apple II.
[...] It wasn't just major companies, either. Floppy disks enabled anyone to create and sell programs, which sparked the freeware and shareware movements. They also enabled people to share data easily for the first time. Long before we were using modems and Bulletin Board Systems (BBS) to share programs, pictures, and data, we would share them by "sneakerware." That is, literally walking the information from one computer to another by hand carrying disks.
[...] By the early 2000s, floppy disks had become increasingly rare, used primarily with legacy hardware and industrial equipment. Sony manufactured the last new floppy disk in 2011.
Despite its obsolescence, the floppy disk's legacy endures. Its iconic design has become a symbol of data storage, and the floppy disk icon still appears on many computer desktops as the file-saving symbol.
But as obsolete as its technology may seem, the floppy disk is still used today. For example, industrial embroidery machines from the 1990s were built to read patterns and designs from floppy disks. Some older industrial machines and equipment, like computer numerical control (CNC) machines, still use floppy disks to load software updates and programs.
Some older Boeing 747 models still use floppy disks to load critical navigation database updates and software into their avionics systems. Indeed, Tom Persky, the president of floppydisk.com, which sells and recycles floppy disks, said in 2022 that the airline industry remains one of his biggest customers.
Closer to the ground, in San Francisco, the Muni Metro light railway, which launched in 1980, won't start up each morning unless its Automatic Train Control System staff is booted up with a floppy. Why? It has no hard drive and it's too unstable to be left on, so every morning, in goes the disk, and off goes the trains. It will be replaced, though… eventually. Currently, the updated replacement project is scheduled to be completed in 2033/4.
Floppy drives also live on in medical devices such as CT scanners and ultrasound machines. Famously, or infamously, until 2019, the US nuclear missile sites force still used 8-inch floppy disks as part of the system for coordinating operational components. On a far more amusing note, those Chuck E. Cheese's animatronic figures you saw at your eighth birthday party? Yep, they're driven by floppy disks.
[...] Eventually, they'll all have to replace their old kit. But, it won't surprise me a bit when, by the time I shuffle off this mortal coil, someone, somewhere, will still be running a floppy drive in a production system.
When was the last time you saw a floppy "in the wild"?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday May 20, @06:58PM
> When was the last time you saw a floppy "in the wild"?
Every day. I have a box of them on a shelf in the office. They have not been used in eons. But they are there. Then there are the boxes upon boxes of them in dry storage. It collects dust and memories.
Last time I saw a "live" one in usage was a couple of years ago for an old CNC machine.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 20, @08:34PM (1 child)
My first "real job" some long time ago was at a financial services corp with a mainframe data center measured in acres.
There was a legend, or sea-story, or whatever you want to call it, probably true, based on the fact that the smaller 3174 controllers that your S/370 connected to definitely could boot off floppies and were essentially unmaintained. The certainly true legend was there was once a controller that spun the floppy for soooooooo many years that the magnetic media wore off the drive so the controller wouldn't boot. One would expect that IBM being IBM they probably patented network-booting back in 1935 off punch card unit record hardware but this controller would not, or maybe the legend was something like the floppy boot was corrupted or partial so it wouldn't netboot the 3174.
Certainly we had weird legacy stuff like that in dark corners by the mid 90s but mainframes of the late 80s/early 90s used PS/2 desktops as their boot station or maintenance terminal or whatever they called it, and not only did they use obscure and expensive MCA hardware but they also used expensive and weird magneto-optical 'floptical' drives.
For non-IBM peeps, a 3174 is kind of a semi-intelligent front end you would plug 5 to 500 terminals into at a site, so instead of harassing the mainframe DB2 and transaction processor for literally every little keystroke, the 3174 was kind of like a CLI acting like a web-frontend that ran locally, practically zero latency. It was (is?) likely both simultaneously smarter than you think and dumber than you probably think. A cool middlewear tech that I'm sure will be revised with much fanfare and celebration in 2035 as if they invented the idea of CLI middleware. I did not mess with them personally (I was more of a VTAM guy myself) but I had the impression a 3174 was way too smart to merely provide curses library functionality but too dumb to provide a complete MVC paradigm frontend for a CLI.
All I remember personally of VTAM was being blamed for every hardware failure by field circus such that I spent way too much time varying on and off various probably-dead hardware, and the sysprogs would get pissed off if I messed up their beautiful sysgen JCL scripts. Speaking of that, imagine configuring something like a Cisco router not using a CLI, but using something like a hypercomplicated K8S CI/CD IaaS infrastructure. That's what you had to do on the fly if some field circus guy wanted to add/remove a printer at some financial office, LOL. With SNA you can't just type in an address on the enduser device and hope for the best, config flowed entirely the opposite direction from top down. So you needed a sysprog (not a mere sysadmin) to write/edit code to do MAC (move/add/change) at customer sites. On the fly. Live, because financial markets never close.
(Score: 2) by aim on Tuesday May 21, @02:13PM
Umm... from my knowledge of mainframes (in my case, Fujitsu/Siemens, not IBM), no, a mainframe terminal does not "harass" the mothership for each and every keystroke, that's what a unix shell does. The mainframe terminal displays forms, the user fills those, and only on submission of the form does all that data get processed by the corresponding application on the mainframe (even the dialog which is used much like a unix terminal). More akin to a web form really than a unix terminal - which made those mainframe terminals also comparatively easy to migrate to a web interface.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rich on Tuesday May 21, @12:34AM
Woz got a bit wrong there...
"Could you please talk a bit more about how you discovered the five-and-three Disk II encoding method?"
"I realised I could store “five and three”, that’s what gave me sixteen sectors of data instead of thirteen."
He was asked about how he came up with the 5/8 GCR, mentions it, and then describes the jump from 5/8 (13 Sector) to 6/8 (16 sector), rather than from the self-syncing 4/4 FM (probably 10 sector) derivative. However, once you get the idea of the self-sync, the idea of not running equal spaced clocks and the possibility of GCR comes up. That is, you can't autosync on pure 4/4 FM, but if you write an FF nibble and then delay out the clock bit, you get the sync. But interesting how he didn't know the IBM 4/5 GCR tape format that Commodore adopted for their floppies.
Anyway, it's been a long time, and I had to dig out a project I did 18 years ago, and I didn't remember much either.
Then, what always gets left out from the Woz side of the lore is how they got the brand spanking new read amplifier IC from Motorola for the analog board on the SA390. Finally, the paleotronics scan mentions something else, namely "While at Hewlett Packard, Wozniak had also designed a simple, five-chip method of controlling and accessing floppy drives." If that is actually true, the entire lore would have to be rewritten.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ShovelOperator1 on Tuesday May 21, @08:23AM
Floppy disks are disposable media.
You can use them to securely transfer a small amount of data between two secure devices. And I'm talking about secure computers, not Secure (R) (TM) (GTFO) like in some ad of "cloud" service.
The computer which processes the data securely sits in a shielded enclave without network. It is impossible to eavesdrop its operation with the RF receiver, as it is shielded, and it's impossible to influence its operation this way. It is impossible to monitor its operation with measuring current consumption, because it is powered from batteries (with the switched triple-bank set). The possible data leaks are delayed by using encryption.
To transfer the data between two enclaves, it is encrypted to delay a leak, then it is sealed and transferred securely. After it's in the destination computer, the floppy disk is put to the document destroying device, thermal or with blades, and it's gone. It is cheap and simple enough to transfer what is needed and nothing more.
Today we lack such a disposable media. CDs are quite good at it, but cheap discs self-destruct too early (problems with reading are seen right after recording) and the copious amount of metadata allows to easily trace which drive written the specific disc (to do it with floppy, I would need to use a really complicated process by deposition of, AFAIR, ytrium grenatite on the surface and use it as magnetoluminescent medium. To do it with a CD, I just need a software that can dump subchannels and buffer marks, these are the "yellow dots" of CD recorders).
A very risky alternative is the flash drive. These are too expensive for single use, but, what is more important, they are not open and cannot be audited. Maybe when the encrypted data is recorded, it also records precisely 5V levels to approximate the encryption key and after some time it will transmit everything with RF from its built-in batteries/capacitors? Not probable, but possible, and proper audit, by disassembling the unit, comparing the randomly chosen one with the design including the IC matrices, should fix it.
I have seen the really secure computer network once, such network can be used to connect two secure enclaves. It was used to connect really sensitive instruments working in very bad conditions to the monitoring equipment. Price per meter goes in thousands of EUR.
Maybe some people will just ask: What the hell should be transferred and processed this way, like in some Mission Impossible movie? Well, the truth is that currently, when the data is a "new oil", the voice sample can be used to model an entire voice and a photo to model the entire movie, almost everything. If something has a personal identifiable information, it should not sit in a public server. Period.
Why? Because later I find a zipped backup of a bank customers database from 2002 in a public facing HTTP server just because I searched "Index of" with the suggestions that I look for old software and someone decided it will be a great time to copy the old software from the server he bought who knows where. Copy thru the entire Internet, and send the dynamic DNS address thru Gmail.
So we now lack the secure method of data transfer and the only thing preventing us from not using it is the lack of corporations responsibility for leaks. If there is a leak of personal data, there is no financial responsibility to fix the damages. Penalties for it are more like bribes than really fixing the damage. This is the medieval "world upside down" and the media is manipulating us that's OK. If that's OK, then here are my all "virtual" identities for corporations to leak wherever they want :).