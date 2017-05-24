The "California Stop," also known as the "California Roll," is the act of not coming to a full and complete stop at a stop sign. Whatever it's called where you live, it's illegal and can get you a $200+ ticket and can land you in hot water with your driving record when it's issued by an agency with authority. One California agency however, with no type of traffic authority has been issuing thousands of rolling stop tickets by secretly recording drivers.

KTLA reports that California's Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority issues around 17,000 rolling stop tickets each year, bringing in over $1.1 million in revenue annually. What exactly is the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority? According to the agencies site, it's described as "a local public agency dedicated to the acquisition, preservation and protection of open space, wildlife habitat, and urban, mountain and river parkland that is easily accessible to the public."

[...] The problem with these tickets — aside from being issued by a state park agency with no real authority to issue them — is that they're technically not citations. It seems their sole purpose is to bring in revenue for the MRCA as one Prius driver who was ticketed discovered. "They're engaged in a deceptive practice of pretending to enforce the motor vehicle code when they don't have the authority to do that, and they're tricking people into paying these tickets," they told KTLA.