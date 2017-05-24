'California Stop' Is Costing Californians Millions In Tickets:
The "California Stop," also known as the "California Roll," is the act of not coming to a full and complete stop at a stop sign. Whatever it's called where you live, it's illegal and can get you a $200+ ticket and can land you in hot water with your driving record when it's issued by an agency with authority. One California agency however, with no type of traffic authority has been issuing thousands of rolling stop tickets by secretly recording drivers.
KTLA reports that California's Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority issues around 17,000 rolling stop tickets each year, bringing in over $1.1 million in revenue annually. What exactly is the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority? According to the agencies site, it's described as "a local public agency dedicated to the acquisition, preservation and protection of open space, wildlife habitat, and urban, mountain and river parkland that is easily accessible to the public."
[...] The problem with these tickets — aside from being issued by a state park agency with no real authority to issue them — is that they're technically not citations. It seems their sole purpose is to bring in revenue for the MRCA as one Prius driver who was ticketed discovered. "They're engaged in a deceptive practice of pretending to enforce the motor vehicle code when they don't have the authority to do that, and they're tricking people into paying these tickets," they told KTLA.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by OrugTor on Monday May 20, @04:56PM
IANAL. In some states a citizen can create the citation but it has to be delivered by a LEO with jurisdiction. Might the Mountains... people have followed such a process?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Frosty Piss on Monday May 20, @05:53PM (2 children)
This is not about the safety issue of the so-called "California Stop", it is about deceptive practices of a public agency to extract money with no real increase in public safety.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @11:59AM
It pays for parks care, tho'.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday May 21, @02:30PM
That happens. Around here the city was issuing a large number of illegal parking citations. The citations themselves would have been fine, except that the issuing officers weren't commissioned at the time they wrote the tickets due to some bureaucratic screw up. They wound up having to refund a massive number of tickets for the period during which the traffic enforcement officers weren't legally allowed to. IIRC, there was a similar issue with traffic cameras years earlier where state law indicates that such tickets can only come from law enforcement and the contractors weren't.
It's an unfortunate byproduct of allowing private money to fund elections. It turns out that the people spending the most money on elections don't necessarily want good public policy if it involves them paying taxes. So, creative things like this get tried in an attempt to replace the necessary funds to keep their office functioning. Not saying it's right, but when people vote for anti-tax politicians they need to either accept a cut to services or that things like this will be tried to maintain the balance. I personally hate that I can no longer go to most state parks for free due to parking fees and IIRC, the senior pass used to be a lot cheaper so when I do retire, I'll get to pay more for that as well.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by edinlinux on Monday May 20, @06:03PM
Hmmm., It does seem to be a legit California govt State Agency though
Their URL is https://mrca.ca.gov/ [ca.gov]
which is under the Government of California web domain.
It would be interesting to understand the statute of law, to know which parts of CA govt can and cannot issue traffic tickets. I have no idea how the law works in this regards..
(Score: 1, Informative) by bmimatt on Monday May 20, @08:47PM (5 children)
They're not very effective, this breaks down to about $0.25 per CA resident per year.
Not that I'm supporting their actions, if they indeed have no legal authority.
As a California resident, I can confirm that rolling stops are definitely a thing and a popular one to boot.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Monday May 20, @09:36PM (1 child)
Your metric is meaningless. Every California resident did not visit a park, nor get ticketed. You might as well be comparing the amount of fines to the number of avocados grown in the state
(Score: 1, Troll) by aafcac on Tuesday May 21, @02:33PM
True, although they could just increase taxes by about $0.50 for all the tax payers and then just not stick a small number with these BS tickets. Or perhaps $1 and just target the higher earners that won't notice it at all.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday May 21, @02:46AM
What's not effective about it? How much money per CA resident is effective?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 21, @12:04PM (1 child)
Maybe because it's heavily discounted. Like in: $1.1M/17000tickets = $64.7/ticket. To be compared with:
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday May 21, @02:37PM
Not necessarily, that's typically only the case if it's issued as a moving violation. Typically that's part of why tickets issued via camera aren't considered moving violations. Categorizing them as moving violations would likely increase scrutiny a lot as it would impact a driver's insurance rates and be far more expensive over time. You'd get people questioning things like whether or not it's constitutional to enforce the ticket on the base of only seeing part of the evidence and depriving the person on the receiving end of the ticket of a fair chance at challenging it because the tickets often get sent out weeks later when conditions may have changed in ways to make a defense more difficult.
But the camera tickets around here have to be issued by commissioned law enforcement in order to be legally enforced. They tried it years ago and the tickets were thrown out due to the officers not being officers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday May 21, @03:56AM (3 children)
People who don't have a authority to issue tickets shouldn't have the right to issue tickets. Perhaps they should even be sued for running a racket.
However, there is another solution, and it is... Wait for it...
Drive correctly and STOP DOING THE CALIFORNIA ROLL!
What a concept. Imagine that eh?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday May 21, @07:54AM
Easier solution: issue them a ticket.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @08:28AM
The town of Brookside, Alabama, just NorthWest of Birmingham, just got caught and nailed for using the "color of authority" to nail citizens for trivial crap...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=brookside+police+department+corruption [duckduckgo.com]
It's caused interest at the Federal level. I hope those bastids git sooed real good. Not the city, mind you, I'm talking all those bastids that went along with this. Personally.
(Score: 5, Informative) by driverless on Tuesday May 21, @10:23AM
Or California could just adopt Italian driving rules. Green = Go. Amber = Go quickly. Flashing Amber = Go cautiously. Red = Pretty sure that's flashing amber.