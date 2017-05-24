Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Evidence is mounting that tech companies' policies demanding staff return to the office are only serving to drive out the talent that became accustomed to remote work.
According to a Gartner-led survey of 3,500 employees in the tech industry undertaken in November 2023, 19 percent of non-executives said they'd quit over a return-to-office mandate, and an even larger proportion in management positions expressed similar sentiments.
"While 58 percent of executives with a mandate to return to the office said their organization provided a convincing reason for the decision, many senior leaders are unwilling to come back into the office," said Caroline Ogawa, director of Gartner's HR practice.
In another Gartner poll run in September of 170 HR heads, some 63 percent voiced higher expectations of staff coming back to the traditional workplace; 34 percent said a mandated return was already in place, and 13 percent warned that “consequences” of not complying had “intensified”.
Ogawa added: “An April 2024 Gartner survey of 64 HR leaders revealed 64 percent say senior leaders are concerned onsite requirements will increase attrition,” she added.
Canalys predicted more than 18 months ago that tech businesses need to re-consider the metrics they use to evaluate how productive an employee is: because being tethered to a desk is not giving an accurate picture. Proximity bias, the analysis said, would have implications for staff retention.
Amazon said last year that engineers worked better when together in person and Meta’s policy concurred, adding that working side by side in the physical sense was essential to help new starters or graduate imbibe corporate culture.
Pandemic post child Zoom also ironically said it wanted the workforce to return to the office, and put in place a swanky new office in London where “remote work” meets “we need you back in the office”.
Just this week, research from the University of Michigan and the University of Chicago found a number of senior staffers exiting their employers including Microsoft, Apple and SpaceX due to RTO mandates. Microsoft contested the study.
How many of our community have kept 'working from home' and what pressures have you been under to return to the office?
(Score: 3, Informative) by stormreaver on Monday May 20, @05:32PM (3 children)
We lost several high performers when management merely floated the RTO idea. A couple of them were friends who told me that they thought the idea would lead to a mandate, so they were leaving in order to get ahead of it. We haven't heard anything about the RTO idea since then.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday May 21, @11:12AM (2 children)
Similar thing happened at my previous place. The moment they started hinting at RTO, some top performers left which caused an abrupt halt to the RTO plans.
Unlike your situation however the company just waited a bit then resumed on the RTO, after which they started hemorrhaging staff. The worst was when the entire "Cloud" department resigned at once rather than RTO (they had the best alternatives for remote working), which actually caused production issues for months and delayed the project pipeline.
That put pause to the RTO idea, but only briefly. They gave the cloud department the "full remote" option and re-hired simply because they could not find any cloud engineer who was willing to have their work location dictated to them.
Unfortunately the other departments were easier to find replacements for, so the RTO mandates continued for the rest of the company with months of resignations and high turnover until they replaced all the staff that was unwilling to return to the office. At the very end, they let go of any remote workers that had not yet resigned.
So I guess they were mostly successful in transitioning back to office work. Time will tell in the long term if things work out, because a lot of their top experienced developers were replaced with new hires straight out of university.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday May 21, @11:19AM (1 child)
It will look good on the accounts for a while because the new hires will be cheaper. They will see that as a positive. Longer term, I would expect quality to fall and with it will arrive other problems that will perhaps show them that they made the wrong decision. By then, of course, all the top posts will have cashed in and moved on anyway.
Some people say I am cynical.....
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Tuesday May 21, @01:27PM
No, I would say you are a realist. Although perhaps that just means I've become cynical with time?
I believe you are right, and as you say with time the results will be seen. It may work out if they can train up the new recruits and keep them from jumping to remote work when they gain enough experience. Perhaps they figure if the new employees are never given a taste of remote work they won't demand it so strongly. Still, as I was one of those let go due to the RTO policy it does not concern me that much anymore.
Unfortunately finding full-time remote work has become very difficult. It is coming up to 12 months of job searching. In that time I've had countless offers to interview for in-office jobs, companies are struggling to find applicants. At the same time the remote jobs I apply to tell me they are getting thousands of applicants per listed job, too many to even manually review CV's so they use automation to screen them.
It is an imbalance that has gotten worse, as employers dig their heels in for RTO while employees do the same for remote work. I guess like a battle of attrition it is left to see whether jobless workers or employee-less companies will be the first to give in.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Whoever on Monday May 20, @05:54PM (4 children)
RTO is about preserving the value of companies' (and perhaps CEOs') real property portfolios. Writing down the value of those offices will be a huge hit to quarterly profits and potentially wipe out much of some CEOs' retirement funds.
What it's not about: long-term shareholder value.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by krishnoid on Monday May 20, @06:19PM (1 child)
Sure, no problem! I propose an alternative to the stick -- give me a office with a door, or a minimum 10'x10' cubicle with full-height walls [ieee.org]. Considering work-from-home was spurred by COVID-19, per-building wastewater surveillance [ucsd.edu], and letting people work from home when it's detected would help now and in the future.
That's two kinds of carrot, I'm sure other people have their own.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @10:12AM
I used to spend many hours of my time commuting, as well as all sorts of transportation expenses on my dime to gather at an office building in a large city and sit at a desk just to demonstrate that I am putting my allotted time in.
Since COVID, I have discovered how much of my resources were required just for performance theater.
After seeing many of my colleagues also leave, often getting into completely different lines of work, I came to the conclusion that after considering how much overhead burden I had taken on with commute expenses, and tax ( based on my employer-reported income, yet I can't write off my commute expense ), I wasn't doing much better than a local employee, such as working for WalMart. I figure the only way is to establish my own little business, and not push it. Go just hard enough to turn a small taxable profit, as I can learn how to expense everything else as stuff required to run the business. Things like rent my house out, proceeds go to house maintenance and improvement. Rent an industrial building. Live and work in that. Join with others doing similar. Buy each other's lunches. Keep the receipts. Then, in a few years, retire and move into my house the tenants paid for.
The whole idea...get the job done and avoid paying all that executive overhead. Like taking your car to an independent mechanic instead of the dealership.
I watched one guy do just that...he used to be one of our top engineers. He now specializes in fixing/modifying vehicles that have electrical issues. He used to design spacecraft. He back talked a manager and took the consequence. Now he fixes cars, and tells me he wished he had done this sooner. He tells me the hardest part of his corporate job was doing things slipshod just to meet time deadlines and hoping it was good enough. If it was good enough, the performance bar would be raised. If it wasn't, people were singled out and lost their jobs.
Now, he works directly with his customer, not through a chain of command, and has meaningful communication with his customer without having everything optimized for someone else's profit expectations. He's got a good reputation now and gets to choose who he will work for. And he knows better than screw a customer to get some box ticked on some corporate personnel evaluation report. He also refuses to work for Karen's. Word gets around...none of the really good guys want anything to do with one of them.
He hated being compelled to do an incomplete job, as he would be royally miffed off if anyone did that to him. He has had it with Corporate. No more time sheets and personnel evaluations.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 21, @12:15PM (1 child)
Not all the RTO companies own the office premises.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Tuesday May 21, @07:25PM
Most of them either own their offices or have long-term leases. Shutting the office would involve a write-down in either case.
Then, there are the CEOs that own offices personally.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by edinlinux on Monday May 20, @05:59PM
When RTO finally started being enforced at my previous workplace (3 days a week RTO, with parking fees on my dime to boot), I also quit within about a month from that nonsense after finding other work.
I'm full remote again (as it should be!) at a firm based in another city.
I visit the office maybe 3 or 4 times a year for legit meetups and team building, which is reasonable and enough. They also got me at a better price than if I had to actually live in that expensive city where their office is, so we all win.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Tork on Monday May 20, @06:17PM (1 child)
I am currently working from home and it's looking like it'll be that way for a while. My company did not try RTO mandates but they did test the waters a little. They set up desks and did a few things to encourage visits like catered lunches etc. Ultimately I feel like they were gathering data, as opposed to trying to ensnare us. I think they wanted to know what the employees actually wanted. They do have space for people who do want to come in, and a there are a few, but the vast majority of us are working remotely.
I did almost take on a project that would have required me to physically be there. That project ended up falling through but I wanted to explain why, despite my adamance that I will stay at WFH, I would have accepted it: There was a clear reason why our presence would have been needed. It really is as simple as that. "oh if we did that remotely it'd be a lot harder." Even my wife was cool with it even though it was gonna cause her issues while I was away.
The reason I'm mentioning this is that is the failure point of those RTO plans. We got our commute-times back. We aren't so dependent on or motor-vehicles. We can actually be *productive during meetings*. We can see our kids. If there's a reason to come back, it has to be greater than these. Do I care about my boss's feelz when he walks through an empty bullpen? No. Do I care about meeting my client's reasonable needs? Actually yes I do. We can discuss, but if the conversation starts with: "Alrighty let's get back to work." I'm gonna update my resume.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Monday May 20, @06:55PM
They are definitely testing the water. They want or strongly suggest that you spend a few days a week in the office. Trying to back it up with various "research" about the optimal amount of days at the office. They don't want you to come back cause they want to force you, they want you back cause it would be good for your personal growth and social interactions with the other staff/workers. But they are not forcing the issue, yet.
I'm assuming they are testing the water, collecting data and eventually it will be like "oh we see here that you are not spending X% of your time at the office, that is bad ... we can't force you to return but you can now be put on the no-promotion-loser-track until you do ...". It's been the usual breakfast or lunch meetings and such, they are trying to pimp the office again with fruit baskets etc.
If they force it I will probably look for something else and something better. It's not that I'm against being in the office now and then. I just don't think going back 3+ days a week is going to be a thing. I don't work in a factory. So I'm not really needed or do a better job if I sit behind their desk or my own desk. Going to the office now is about meetings, IRL meetings > online meeting. Utilizing some resources that are at the office and such things.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Whoever on Monday May 20, @08:40PM
My company went fully remote on March 15, 2020. We have remained that way. We had some remote workers before that date, so, as a small company, we already had the infrastructure to support remote working. Later that year, we closed the office and moved all the fixed computers to a datacenter.
A couple of people took the opportunity to sell up and move away -- including me. Any demand for RTO would be met with "I resign" -- it's time for me to retire anyway.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday May 20, @09:41PM
Corporations are run by cocaine-soaked greedsters whose brains have been eaten up. How many brain cells does it take to figure out that it would be inevitable?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday May 20, @10:45PM
I've been working from home for several years before COVID. So have many of the clients I interact with. I barely noticed COVID as far as work goes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Monday May 20, @11:11PM
The company I was working for shut down in '21, so I started a machine shop in the garage. As long as I keep my business afloat I'll be WFH forever.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 21, @02:41AM
My current employer is making me RTO 3 days a week ... over 2 hours away from where I live, because I was hired to work remotely. I definitely considered quitting, but doing some poking around also noticed that they're currently paying approximately twice what I can make locally, and the remote full-time market has dried up, so I've now arranged a home away from home so I can keep working for them. I have a specific timeline in mind of when I'm going to quit, and at that point should have reached my personal financial targets for early retirement, at which point screw 'em. And I'm sure as hell not going to do is make the extra effort for them.
My boss thinks my situation is ridiculous. His boss thinks it's ridiculous. His boss thinks it's pretty stupid. I'm pretty sure his boss does too, and probably her boss. And it doesn't matter, because some C-level executive got it into their pretty little head that everyone works better in an office. They've already lost people, and fundamentally do not care, because to them techies are completely replaceable cogs in the machine.
Sure, I know there are financial reasons for some of this nonsense, but the real reason is that bosses believe that if they aren't looking at people working, the people aren't working.
