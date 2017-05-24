Column: Exxon Mobil is suing its shareholders to silence them about global warming:
You wouldn't think that Exxon Mobil has to worry much about being harried by a couple of shareholder groups owning a few thousand dollars worth of shares between them — not with its $529-billion market value and its stature as the world's biggest oil company.
But then you might not have factored in the company's stature as the world's biggest corporate bully.
In February, Exxon Mobil sued the U.S. investment firm Arjuna Capital and Netherlands-based green shareholder firm Follow This to keep a shareholder resolution they sponsored from appearing on the agenda of its May 29 annual meeting. The resolution urged Exxon Mobil to work harder to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its products.
The company's legal threat worked: Days after the lawsuit was filed, the shareholder groups, weighing their relative strength against an oil behemoth, withdrew the proposal and pledged not to refile it in the future.
Yet even though the proposal no longer exists, the company is still pursuing the lawsuit, running up its own and its adversaries' legal bills. Its goal isn't hard to fathom.
"What purpose does this have other than sending a chill down the spines of other investors to keep them from speaking up and filing resolutions?" asks Illinois State Treasurer Michael W. Frerichs, who oversees public investment portfolios, including the state's retirement and college savings funds, worth more than $35 billion.
In response to the lawsuit, Frerichs has urged Exxon Mobil shareholders to vote against the reelection to the board of Chairman and Chief Executive Darren W. Woods and lead independent director Joseph L. Hooley at the annual meeting.
He's not alone. The $496-billion California Public Employees' Retirement System, or CalPERS, the nation's largest public pension fund, is considering a vote against Woods, according to the fund's chief operating investment officer, Michael Cohen.
"Exxon has gone well beyond any other company that we're aware of in terms of suing shareholders for trying to bring forward a proposal," Cohen told the Financial Times. "There doesn't seem to be anything other than an agenda of sending a message of shutting down shareholders' ability to speak their mind."
California Treasurer Fiona Ma, a CalPERS board member, backs a vote against Woods. "As the largest public pension fund in the country, we have a responsibility to lead on issues that threaten to undermine shareowners," she says.
The proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co., which helps institutional investors decide how to vote on shareholder proposals and board elections, has counseled a vote against Hooley, citing Exxon Mobil's "unusual and aggressive tactics" in fighting activist investors.
Exxon Mobil's action against Arjuna and Follow This opens a new chapter in the long battle between corporate managements and shareholder gadflies.
Fossil fuel companies have been especially touchy about shareholder resolutions calling on them to take firmer action on global warming and to be more transparent about the effects their products have on climate.
In part that may be the result of some significant victories by activist shareholders. In 2021, nearly 61% of Chevron shareholders voted for the company to "substantially" reduce its greenhouse gas emissions — a shockingly large majority for a shareholder vote on any issue. That same year, the activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 led a campaign that unseated three Exxon Mobil board members and replaced them with directors more sensitive to climate risk.
Exxon Mobil also subjected the San Diego County community of Imperial Beach to a campaign of legal harassment over the city's participation in a lawsuit aimed at forcing the company and others in the oil industry to pay compensation for the cost of global warming, which stems from the burning of the companies' products.
Even in that context, Exxon Mobil's campaign against Arjuna and Follow This represents a high-water mark in corporate cynicism.
The lawsuit asserts that the investment funds' proposed resolution violated standards set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission governing the propriety of such resolutions — it was related to "the company's ordinary business operations" and closely resembled resolutions on similar topics that had failed to exceed threshold votes at the company's 2022 and 2023 annual meetings. Both standards allow a company to block a resolution from the meeting agenda, or proxy.
[...] The company maintained that the shareholder groups aimed to "force ExxonMobil to change the nature of its ordinary business or to go out of business entirely."
That's flatly untrue. The resolution observed that the company's "cost of capital may substantially increase if it fails to control transition risks by significantly reducing absolute emissions."
That judgment is shared by many institutional investors and government regulators, and points to a path for preserving Exxon Mobil's business prospects, not destroying them.
In any case, what Exxon Mobil failed to note is that shareholder resolutions are always advisory — they can't require management to do anything.
In its lawsuit, the company whined about the sheer burden of handling an increase in shareholder resolutions, especially those on fraught topics such as the environment and social issues. Using what it described as an SEC estimate that it costs corporations $150,000 to deal with every submitted resolution, its annual meeting statement calculated that it has spent $21 million to manage 140 submitted resolutions.
A couple of points about that. First, the SEC didn't estimate that every resolution costs $150,000 to manage. The SEC actually cites a range of $20,000 to $150,000 each.
Second, a quick look at the company's financial statements gives the lie to its claim that shareholder resolutions are some sort of cataclysmic burden. Its statistics applied to the entire 10-year period from 2014 through 2023, not just a single year.
Over that decade, Exxon Mobil reported total profits of $204.3 billion. In other words, processing those 140 proposals — using the SEC's highest estimate to arrive at $21 million — cost Exxon Mobil one one-hundredth of a percent of its profits, at most, to deal with shareholder proposals.
Username
It's just some ecotrolls. How exactly do you reduce greenhouse gas emissions from oil? Why would you even want to reduce them?
Should have just told them to sell thier shares and buy stock in electric busses instead.
bussdriver
Exxon is one of the biggest multinational and also one of the most profitable corporations on Earth. They should be fined simply for wasting the courts time over them bitching about even twice their inflated costs.
This is a form of terrorism using the legal system instead of explosives. Not that they wouldn't resort to hiring killers if you sued them from a country where they are as untouchable criminally as they are in the USA in the civil court system.
khallow
So first: no terrorism. And second, no explosives. Murdering people in other countries is illegal in the US. True story.
khallow
Exxon doesn't relinquish its rights just because it's wealthy.
sjames
They paid for the stock just like everyone else. Don't want to hear from them? Don't take their offer to buy in to the company.
Anonymous Coward
How, you ask?
How about looking at what comparable competitors like TotalEnergies are doing and transition into renewables?
Anonymous Coward
And Burger King to stop selling burgers too?
Anonymous Coward
Why tofu? Chicken broth no good?
Username
I think I might buy stock in Tesla, and try to get their engines to burn more gas to prevent the next ice age. Totally not a troll move, am I rite, men?
cmdrklarg
The elusive +5 Troll rating... well done sir.
janrinok
There were 14 different people moderating that comment! I think it is a record...
Whoever
There are two messages one could take form this:
1) don't go up against Exxon's management in the first place and
2) if you do go up against Exxon's management, don't ever back down.
khallow
Really I find it interesting how people think it should be legal to just gum up things whenever someone wants to act out. Was that the consensus when APK was spamming dozens of times per story? Or some idiot driving 25 MPH down a busy highway?
Buying a minuscule number of shares just so you can turn a legitimate business function into your personal megaphone for dumb shit isn't something we should tolerate.
Anonymous Coward
And that's because...??!??
1. It's no illegal
2. I didn't check, but I doubt Exxon charter stipulates "shareholders must not submit resolution proposals which the upper executives don't like. If you feel the urge to do it, sell your shares"
khallow
What does "not illegal" mean in civil court cases? Acting in bad faith is not illegal, but you can still, as in this case, end up paying for it.
I doubt their charter stipulates that they are obligated to overlook bad faith schemes either.
Anonymous Coward
What in the bad faith definition [law.com] apply to a stakeholder who send a resolution proposal?
khallow
VLM
I don't know the scam but I assume given the participants there is one.
Its the 'usual people' pushing the 'usual stuff' using the 'usual sophistry techniques' so we can assume there's some kind of scam, I just haven't bothered finding it.
I'm sure the lawsuit would be interesting to read about but the carefully centrally coordinated coverage is entirely "big bad exxon being evil" with absolutely no detail or explanation.
Its probably something insane like a mandate to give the company to greenpeace as a donation unless they go 100% carbon neutral. Or some kind of weird doxxing/felony as a mandate target or who knows.
But for now its the usual untrustworthy scammers being scammy so whatever Exxon is doing is probably both good and right to do.
Whoever
Wow!
Do you get paid for your abject grovelling to fossil fuel companies? You should!
VLM
Yup, that stuff, right there, is the type of "fair and balanced" coverage that causes a total collapse of trust in the media.
Basically confirmation that if the terms of the suit are not carefully censored, people will probably side with Exxon, so no discussion is permitted except mere sophistry and logical fallacy.
Mykl
VLM: "I haven't read anything about it, but I assume that it's a scam"
Whoever: "Seems a bit one-sided"
VLM: "How dare you show such bias against my position, which I totally haven't investigated whatsoever!"
epitaxial
I hope they're at least paying you for all that dick riding.
Anonymous Coward
He's a slut not a whore, his pleasure is payment enough.
khallow
khallow
And that would explain why they backed down so quickly from the Exxon lawsuit. Lawsuits cut into the profit margin and a discovery process might blow the whole thing open.
ChrisMapla
Using the word "whined" in describing Exxon's lawsuit is a sure sign that the poster is not interested in an honest representation of the facts.
Anonymous Coward
Yeah, should have used "caterwaul" for being closest to the truth.
khallow
Two things about this quote. First, Exxon didn't claim that it had spent $21 million. From the link, there's a box of relevant statistics:
Notice the repeated use of "up to" - Exxon did not make the claim alleged. Nor did the company make the claim that dealing with spurious proposals was a cataclysmic burden.
Second, consider the insinuated logic of that last paragraph. Exxon makes a lot of money. Thus, it's ok to waste a lot of Exxon's resources as long as it doesn't cataclysmically threaten Exxon's existence.
ElizabethGreene
The lawsuit is fascinating reading. It's one sided, as all lawsuits are, but one stood out to me.
Follow accepts donations to purchase shares of Exxon on behalf of the donator. It charges a 5 euro (=$5.43) fee per share (currently $116) to assign that share to the donator. That's a beautiful business model right there. You get greenies to buy shares in an oil company, charge them a commission that's one or two orders of magnitude higher than other brokerages, and then actively try to destroy the company. Oof. I wonder if they are keeping the dividends and lending the shares to keeping that money too?
Anyway, the big complaint is the "actively trying to destroy the company" bit. The shareholder proposals are being brought in bad faith to actively try to reduce shareholder value.
Anonymous Coward
Enlighten me on what's so bad faith in it.
For example, is corporate raiding [wikipedia.org] a case of bad faith?
If it is, why is it allowed?
If it isn't, why just submitting a proposal (say, to liquidate the corporation and distribute the proceeds to shareholders) is in bad faith w/o a majority of shares?