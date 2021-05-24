The regulator is warning OEMs to respect data privacy or it will get mad:
The Federal Trade Commission's Office of Technology has issued a warning to automakers that sell connected cars. Companies that offer such products "do not have the free license to monetize people's information beyond purposes needed to provide their requested product or service," it wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Just because executives and investors want recurring revenue streams, that does not "outweigh the need for meaningful privacy safeguards," the FTC wrote.
Based on your feedback, connected cars might be one of the least-popular modern inventions among the Ars readership. And who can blame them? Last January, a security researcher revealed that a vehicle identification number was sufficient to access remote services for multiple different makes, and yet more had APIs that were easily hackable.
Later, in 2023, the Mozilla Foundation published an extensive report examining the various automakers' policies regarding the use of data from connected cars; the report concluded that "cars are the worst product category we have ever reviewed for privacy."
Those were rather abstract cases, but earlier this year, we saw a very concrete misuse of connected car data. Writing for The New York Times, Kash Hill learned that owners of connected vehicles made by General Motors had been unwittingly enrolled in OnStar's Smart Driver program and that their driving data had been shared with their insurance company, resulting in soaring insurance premiums.
[...] The FTC says that automakers and other businesses must protect users' data against illegal collection, use, and disclosure. It points to recent enforcement actions against companies in other sectors that have illegally collected or used geolocation data, surreptitiously disclosed sensitive user data, and illegally used sensitive data for automated decisions.
The FTC says the easiest way to comply is to not collect the data in the first place.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jasassin on Tuesday May 21, @09:22AM (6 children)
They need to find out how much money GM made
sharingselling owners driving data to their insurance companies, and fine them twice as much. If they don't fine them more money than they made from the crime (where do I sign up?) and then think some blog post is going to prevent these companies from continuing this heinous bullshit they are delusional.
Who would want a connected car after this bullshit? Not only did they fuck their customers over by selling their private driving data, they double fucked them by jacking up their insurance premiums! I bet not a single person got a reduction in their premiums. Someone should really file a class action lawsuit. Yawn, we all know how that works... five dollars off your next one (1) month of jacked up premiums. I think everyone that got their premiums jacked should file separate lawsuits against their insurance company and GM and the auto dealer that automatically signed them up for the OnStar Smart Driver scam! It's a multi-conglomerate conspiracy! The insurance companies, the auto dealers and the auto manufacturers are all in on it.
Isn't this some sort of anti-trust case? (IANAL)
jasassin@gmail.com GPG Key ID: 0xE6462C68A9A3DB5A
(Score: 4, Touché) by c0lo on Tuesday May 21, @11:50AM (4 children)
Make sure you stock up with unconnected cars to last you through your retirement, won't take long until not being able to buy a new unconnected one.
Once that time comes, you may be able to sell some of them for a good profit.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @02:05PM
Yep, in my late '60s and have three, newest is a 2014 Subaru with only 30K miles. It's the last year of that model that still came with a simple "information" display--no touch screen. Each of the three gets a few thousand miles a year (still working but no commute). I'm willing (and able) to spend quite a bit on maintenance to keep them running for a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @03:42PM (2 children)
Yeah, too bad they won't be street legal unless they can be retrofitted to comply
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 21, @04:09PM (1 child)
I don't think any politician would like to pose as the one forcing everybody to buy a new car (unless s/he's Trump caliber, who can't stop bragging in re roe vs wade)
Eg, phasing out leaded gasoline is US took from 1973 to 1996 [npr.org]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0 https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @08:38PM
Remove your car's catalytic converter and it's illegal to drive on public roads. Not a lot of people are complaining about that. The same thing will apply to mandatory telemetry devices, which can easily be installed on older cars, including your Model T or '74 Toronado. So you won't have to buy a new car.
Fucking TDS.. you just had bring up Trump, didn't you? What the fuck for? What the hell is the matter with you people? Have you no self discipline at all??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @02:39PM
Solution: Demand no fault insurance
(Score: 4, Interesting) by pTamok on Tuesday May 21, @09:47AM (3 children)
In 1999, Scott McNealy, chairman and co-founder of Sun Microsystems, was reported as saying , "you have zero privacy anyway. Get over it." [wikiquote.org] - the consequences of the verity of that statement have been playing out ever since.
As a result of the very sophisticated data-collection and analysis systems that information technology has enabled, private data is ever more accessible. There is almost no privacy; and you need to take extraordinary measure to protect privacy.
This means that what is needed are better rules and regulations and enforcement mechanisms to ensure and assure that data is processed according to 'the rules' expectd by society. This is a difficult task, and one that the European GDPR attempts to do, and succeeds, at best, imperfectly.
It is entirely fair that bad drivers (as a group) have higher insurance premiums. Obviously, bad drivers don't like this. But they can choose to drive better.
Medical issues are more difficult: many are a result of lifestyle choices, and you can argue that medically obese people should have correspondingly higher medical insurance premiums, but that is controversial.
It's easy to see that insurance against general risks that are not exacerbated by your personal choices ought to be spread across the population, but if you choose to indulge in risky behaviour, then your choice should cost more.
You might not like having your driving record analysed, but it ends up with fairer insurance premiums.
Information that 'should' be private is determined culturally. There's no subatomic particle that measures units of privacy. Since Scott McNealy opined, Internet culture has transformed; and people share things on social media that would not have been shared before. Sometimes this is good, sometimes not.
It is up to us as a society to determine what we regard as private, and what is not, and how we enforce that. Some information is illegal to share, and as a result, some people campaign for there to be no privacy in communications so that communications can be monitored for illegal information. A result of "you have zero privacy anyway. Get over it."?
We are living in interesting times. I wonder what the next 25 years will bring regarding privacy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @02:43PM
Even when spread out over 25 years, 0 = 0
(Score: 2) by JustNiz on Tuesday May 21, @03:20PM (1 child)
>> "But they can choose to drive better."
Define "better".
The insurance companies have all sorts of criteria that are clueless and downright dangerous.
I dare you to drive my daily commute (that includes a couple of Phoenix freeways), and stay below the speed limit and never brake hard. If you even tried that, much less had to, you would cause a massive problem to others and be WAY more likely to be the cause of accidents.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday May 21, @03:39PM
The insurance companies define better as making it less likely they will need to pay claims, and they have statistics to back up their decisions.
(Score: 0, Spam) by ousbluet on Tuesday May 21, @10:08AM
It's about time the FTC stepped in to address privacy concerns with connected snake game [snake-game.io] cars. Automakers need to respect our privacy and not treat our data as a cash cow.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 21, @12:41PM
Government has blessed the companies that track us from the bedroom to the bathroom, from the doctor's office to the strip joint, from church to the bar, from home to the mistress' place - but tracking our cars is off limits. Perfectly fine to track YOU, but keep away from the cars!!
Seriously, once again, I say that data collection is inherently wrong. Stop carving niches for children, for abortion seekers, for automobiles, or for any other reasons. Just shut down the data brokers.
Idiots around the globe welcomed, ran into the "information age", without a clue what that information age was all about. George Orwelle is laughing in his grave.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday May 21, @02:53PM (2 children)
If someone unplugged the wifi/data antenna, would that car still work?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday May 21, @03:23PM
Somewhat related but a few weeks ago I saw some news snippet about cars that had a built in 2G/3G device to snitch back to the maker would stop working when they brought the 2G/3G network down in a year or two. Those cars would fail inspection the next time and would then be considered to be broken unless that device can be repaired or upgraded. So I gather that if you smash the WiFi device the car might still run, or it will just stop cause it can't call home within a set time frame. After all it can't stop working instantly, cause then cars wouldn't work if you go out of service range. Same there then, I suspect that the car will still run but eventually some warning light will come on, then eventually they'll run out of logging space that it can't empty cause it can't snitch back to the manufacturer so you'll get some weird errors and eventually it will just stop starting due to it. But it's all guesswork from my side.
(Score: 2) by JustNiz on Tuesday May 21, @03:27PM
There is plenty of anecdotal evidence from GM vehicle owners (google is your friend) that seems to show that the developers of OnStar thought of that. Auch that if you mess with the onstar module, it causes vehicle malfunctions in other (even those that are completely functionally unrelated) modules, presumably to make sure you have to take your car to the dealer. No doubt they will then "fix the Onstar module/antenna for you".