The US Department of Justice yesterday said it has determined that Boeing violated a 2021 agreement spurred by two fatal crashes and is now facing a potential criminal prosecution.
Boeing violated the agreement "by failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the US fraud laws throughout its operations," the DOJ said in a filing in US District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Because of this, "Boeing is subject to prosecution by the United States for any federal criminal violation of which the United States has knowledge," the DOJ said.
The US government is still determining whether to initiate a prosecution and said it will make a decision by July 7. Under terms of the 2021 agreement, Boeing has 30 days to respond to the government's notice.
[...] "We believe that we have honored the terms of that agreement and look forward to the opportunity to respond to the Department on this issue," Boeing said. "As we do so, we will engage with the Department with the utmost transparency, as we have throughout the entire term of the agreement, including in response to their questions following the Alaska Airlines 1282 accident."
Yesterday's DOJ court filing said that Boeing could be prosecuted for the charge listed in the one-count criminal information that was filed at the same time as the deferred prosecution agreement in 2021. That document alleged that Boeing defrauded the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with the agency's evaluation of the Boeing 737 Max. The DOJ filing yesterday said Boeing could also be prosecuted for other offenses.
In January 2021, the DOJ announced that Boeing signed the deferred prosecution agreement "to resolve a criminal charge related to a conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration's Aircraft Evaluation Group (FAA AEG) in connection with the FAA AEG's evaluation of Boeing's 737 Max airplane."
This occurred after 346 passengers died in two Boeing 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion, including $1.77 billion in compensation for airline customers and $500 million for the heirs, relatives, and legal beneficiaries of the crash victims.
[...] The nonprofit Foundation for Aviation Safety, which is led by former Boeing employee Ed Pierson, recently accused Boeing of violating the deferred prosecution agreement. Pierson alleged in a December 2023 court filing that "Boeing has deliberately provided false, incomplete, and misleading information to the FAA, the flying public, airline customers, regulators, and investors."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Revek on Tuesday May 21, @11:36AM (7 children)
Someone in middle management to take the fall. No way the upper management will face any consequences. These companies that are so ingrained into our national systems never seem to change and are never punished at the top. As with the Theranos trial even after a guilty verdict the punishment is steadly being reduced behind the scenes. No justice for them and no justice for us all.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 21, @12:23PM (4 children)
The CEO has been severely punished, by being forced out ... and only collecting a $45 million golden parachute on the way out the door.
Just like the Sackler drug cartel found out the fun way: If you're going to do crime in the USA, do it in a corporate boardroom, and you'll be able to collect handsome levels of profit and suffer basically no legal risk at all.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Tuesday May 21, @12:54PM
It's even worse than that: "Although he forfeited stock worth $14.6m, Muilenburg was contractually entitled to receive $62.2m in stock and pension awards." (source: https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Dennis_Muilenburg&oldid=1223710247). [wikipedia.org]
How will his family feed itself?
</sarcasm>
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday May 21, @04:44PM
Oh pain and suffering, getting 45million to bail.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Tuesday May 21, @08:25PM
My reference for this is always the Wolf Of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort. Massive fraud and he does 22 months in celebrity jail and gets famous for writing the book. He still hasn't paid full restitution either.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SingularityPhoenix on Tuesday May 21, @09:01PM
What you don't see are the bribes and campaign contributions they paid to ensure it went their way. Without it they will happily let the DOJ take you to the cleaners.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday May 21, @03:03PM (1 child)
It's going to be some random 18 year old on an assembly line that they requested to assemble, inspect, and test everything he does and give him 30 seconds to do it all. They will blame it all on him for not following established protocols.
Even though they should have an inspector to do the inspection, and a testor for the tests.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by gznork26 on Tuesday May 21, @05:12PM
In some instances, even having a tester perform test and sign off on the results can be gamed. Back in the 80s, I worked on a test set for the US Air Force. When the company got the contract, the first thing they did was hand it to their legal team and asked them what they could get away with. Legal found some handy logical errors in the spec, and they drove through them with glee.
In testing functionality, for example, the way it was written, legal said they could run a given test as many times as the needed until it passed one time, and then sign off on it. This was how they gamed the tolerances in the spec. The range of error predicted that some small percent of the time it would do the right thing when the design was sloppy.
The hardware was all mounted on a trailer that was brought to the jet being tested. Because the tarmac at some bases was in need of repair, the spec required that the test set survive bring driven around on a test are with well-specced-out potholes and other issues for a specified length of time without taking any damage. What the spec did not say was that the test set had to be populated at the time. So they drove an empty trailer around, noted that there was no damage to the hardware not installed on it, and signed off of the test.
In the end, after taking delivery of 72 units, the Air Force concluded that it did not satisfy their requirements for use on jet fighters, and mothballed the lot of them. And yet, even though they could not perform service on those jets, a subset of those mothballed units was liberated, and were used successfully for testing bombers.
I have to wonder, though. Because the canned tests were designed for specific hardware on jet fighters, they may have had to use the interactive controls to set up ad hoc tests on those bombers. And the interactive controls were not in the original spec. While I was writing the automated self-test details for the thing, I realized that there was no way it could self-diagnose to the level required by the spec, and convince management that that gap could be filled by adding interactive capabilities. And I was tasked with making it happen. So, was the un-specced part the only functionality that ended up being used?
In other words, it all goes back to the specs, how they are written, and how they are interpreted. If you need a fall guy, there's lots to choose from up and down the organization.
(Score: 2) by SingularityPhoenix on Tuesday May 21, @09:08PM
Regulatory capture might get Boeing out of consequences here in the USA. But other nations are watching. And if revoke Boeing aircraft's airworthy, Boeing could become an aircraft for domestic flights only...
USA's FAA already took a hit when other nations grounded the 737 MAX before it, where historically they've tended to follow the USA's FAA.