Personal computing has changed a lot in the past four decades, and one of the biggest changes, perhaps the most unheralded, comes down to compatibility. These days, you generally can't fry a computer by plugging in a joystick that the computer doesn't support. Simply put, standardization slowly fixed this. One of the best examples of a bedrock standard is the peripheral component interconnect, or PCI, which came about in the early 1990s and appeared in some of the decade's earliest consumer machines three decades ago this year. To this day, PCI slots are used to connect network cards, sound cards, disc controllers, and other peripherals to computer motherboards via a bus that carries data and control signals. PCI's lessons gradually shaped other standards, like USB, and ultimately made computers less frustrating. So how did we get it? Through a moment of canny deception.
[...] So how did we end up with the standards that we have today, and the PCI expansion card standard specifically? PCI wasn't the only game in town—you could argue, for example, that if things played out differently, we'd all be using NuBus or Micro Channel architecture. But it was a standard seemingly for the long haul, far beyond other competing standards of its era.
Who's responsible for spearheading this standard? Intel. While PCI was a cross-platform technology, it proved to be an important strategy for the chipmaker to consolidate its power over the PC market at a time when IBM had taken its foot off the gas, choosing to focus on its own PowerPC architecture and narrower plays like the ThinkPad instead, and was no longer shaping the architecture of the PC.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Wednesday May 22, @02:12AM
In the PC world, it's not so much IBM took it's foot off the gas as it is they took their eye off the ball. MCA was much more expen$ive and so were the PS/2 machines that featured it. That while clone prices (for everything not MCA) were falling. IBM tried to wag the dog by jealously guarding MCA and licensing it's use at a high price. The rest of the PC industry rebelled.
(Score: 2) by RedGreen on Wednesday May 22, @02:53AM (1 child)
"PCI's lessons gradually shaped other standards, like USB, and ultimately made computers less frustrating."
Elsewhere the "standards" they come up with are anything but that, the have loopholes up the ying yang to allow the scummy manufacturers to produce supposedly compliant items that are anything but that. The internet is littered with all kinds of post about this or that not being compatible with many various "standard" interfaces due to the variations allowed by that "standard" not being supported where it is trying to be used. It has been this way forever never in the forty years of my building these things has this god damn lie of a standard been true. Mostly it works but when it does not, it does not. Then you have the bull shit changes to the "standard" in the name of scheming even more of your money on the never ending upgrade cycle the parasite corporations have done with co-opting the "standards" bodies into making.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 22, @03:54AM
and like PCI Intel's standards churn in incompatible Intel-like ways with concentrated evil of Redmond grinning over their shoulder.