Mayflies live for only a day. Galapagos tortoises can reach up to age 170. The Greenland shark holds the world record at over 400 years of life.
Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel laureate and author of the newly released book "Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality," opened his packed Harvard Science Book Talk last week by noting the vast variabilities of lifespans across the natural world.
Death is certain, so far as we know. But there's no physical or chemical law that says it must happen at a fixed time, which raises other, more philosophical issues.
The "why" behind these enormous swings, and the quest to harness longevity for humans, have driven fevered attempts (and billions of dollars in research spending) to slow or stop aging. Ramakrishnan's book is a dispassionate journey through current scientific understanding of aging and death, which basically comes down to an accumulation of chemical damage to molecules and cells.
"The question is whether we can tackle aging processes, while still keeping us who we are as humans," said Ramakrishnan during his conversation with Antonio Regalado, a writer for the MIT Technology Review. "And whether we can do that in a safe and effective way."
Even if immortality—or just living for a very, very long time—were theoretically possible through science, should we pursue it? Ramakrishnan likened the question to other moral ponderings.
"There's no physical or chemical law that says we can't colonize other galaxies, or outer space, or even Mars," he said. "I would put it in that same category. And it would require huge breakthroughs, which we haven't made yet."
In fact, we're a lot closer to big breakthroughs when it comes to chasing immortality. Ramakrishnan noted the field is moving so fast that a book like his can capture but a snippet. He then took the audience on a brief tour of some of the major directions of aging research. And much of it, he said, started in unexpected places.
[...] While researching the book, he took pains to avoid interviewing scientists with commercial ventures tied to aging.
The potential for conflicts of interest abound.
The world has seen an explosion in aging research in recent decades, with billions of dollars spent by government agencies and private companies. And the consumer market for products is forecast to hit $93 billion by 2027.
As a result, false or exaggerated claims by companies promising longer life are currently on the rise, Ramakrishnan noted. He shared one example: Supplements designed to lengthen a person's telomeres, or genetic segments that shrink with age, are available on Amazon.
"Of course, these are not FDA approved. There are no clinical trials, and it's not clear what their basis is," he said.
But still there appears to be some demand.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday May 21, @04:10PM (6 children)
My answer to these things is always the same: YES. I want to live forever *.
(*) As long as I'm healthy, not in agonizing pain and remain working and functional as a human being. Then Yes I do want to live forever. Otherwise? No I might as well die around 80-100 years old. I don't want to be some eternal vegetable or in some other horrific state. Body and Mind should keep working fine and then I would be in. If they fail then what would be the point. Then it would just be torture.
I would assume that my body will give out eventually, organs and such are probably not meant to last forever, or even 400 years as those sharks. But as long as we can just replace them with cool titanium parts and such then I'm all in.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday May 21, @04:27PM (2 children)
I agree; except...
...if i had to live a loooong life listening to the likes of Sherl Crow and Taylor Swift? Gods... kill me NOW!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 21, @06:07PM (1 child)
I believe Douglas Adams took this up in the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, with an immortal who had literally been everywhere, every time, done everything, seen every movie ever made...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Tuesday May 21, @06:49PM
That would be Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged.
His solution to the boredom of immortality was to insult every being that ever lived. In alphabetical order.
The world is full of kings and queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 21, @06:04PM
I am rapidly approaching the stage where I feel like I have forgotten more than I currently know. The hope is that I retain the good knowledge and filter out the incorrect / useless / counterproductive things, but looking at my elder peers it is obvious that is not always the case. An immortal with a "wetware" brain may remember a few snippets from their younger life, but even if the brain is maintained at peak performance and capacity levels, that capacity is limited. After all, there are only approximately as many neurons in an average human brain as there are stars in the Milky Way... if Immortal you were to set out on a (hyperdrive fuelled) mission to go all over the galaxy and see a lot of strange stuff, expecting that you could even remember the name of all the stars you could visit would be hopelessly optimistic.
I suspect that immortals would "settle down" in various ways, some like Radagast, some like Tom Bombadil, but even if you stay engaged with "the broader world" - there's only so much world you, as a corporeal human, can actively engage with.
Which then begs the question: will (some) immortals seek to infinitely expand their senses, memory, processing power, and capacity to act? If they are successful in such expansion (and, being immortal, you can assume that at least some of them would be), in the end there can be only one.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 21, @08:29PM (1 child)
>even 400 years as those sharks
I believe the Greenland shark lives in eternal darkness at the bottom of the deep ocean, in just-above-freezing water. If the candle that burns twice as bright lasts half as long, Mr. and Mrs. Greenland shark aren't doing so hot at only 400 years for their lifestyle.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday May 21, @09:13PM
I bet they're telecommuting from cheap real estate. If you put your brain in one of those, it could work. Return-To-Office would be a bitch, though.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Tuesday May 21, @04:30PM
To live on as we have, is to leave behind joy and love and companionship, because we know it is transitory, of the moment. We know it will turn to ash. Only those whose lives are brief can imagine that love is eternal. You should embrace that remarkable illusion. It may be the greatest gift your race has ever received. [youtube.com]
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @04:37PM (1 child)
Imagine being sentenced to life!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 21, @04:42PM
In that case I would assume we are going to execute you instead. Nobody wants to pay for eternal incarceration.
(Score: 2) by JustNiz on Tuesday May 21, @05:53PM (2 children)
It's only for people like Bezos and Musk. You won't ever be able to afford it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 21, @06:10PM
Oh, do worry, worry a lot. Bezos and Musk in charge for thousands of years... what if they make you immortal too, serving them for eternity?
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by SomeRandomGeek on Tuesday May 21, @08:35PM
It might become affordable and yet still not be achievable. A lot of what we perceive as aging is actually the accumulated damage of a lifetime of having beers and burgers on the couch. We already know how to allow most people to die of old age rather than heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. But most people go with heart disease, cancer, or diabetes. It turns out that a lifetime of eating your vegetables and going to the gym doesn't appeal to everyone.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday May 21, @07:00PM (1 child)
Imagine occupying a tiny sliver of this earth, with 150 billion others occupying their tiny slivers. Maybe I'm exaggerating, maybe I'm not. I'm seeing the worst dystopia imaginable.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 21, @08:42PM
The only way immortality works is with population control. Even if we can colonize every speck of dust in the galaxy, it's some shockingly short period of time before population growth like h. sapiens had from 1950 to 2000, coupled with immortality, overwhelms the mass of the galaxy.
Call it a conservative 20 births per 1000 people per year, are the immortals infinitely fertile? If so... wheeeee... Starting at 8 billion, that's +160 million per year (as opposed to the +75 million per year we have now with the geezers pushing up daisies...)
9.5 billion after 10 years
57 billion after 100 years
157,000 billion after 500 years
3,123,644,326 billion after 1000 years, the galaxy would be getting pretty crowded and if the light speed limit is real, I think we'd inevitably be killing each other for lack of resources no matter how good we get at transforming matter to energy.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday May 21, @07:09PM
It's been a while, but I seem to recall some people who lived hundreds of years and counted their age in decades instead of years. IIRC they had two main issues, staying healthy (they used "nose filters" when meeting someone in meatspace to prevent breathing in their germs), and battling boredom. I think my daughters deserve a good inheritance, and the joke I have w/ them is the sooner I'm gone, the better their inheritance will be.
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Tuesday May 21, @07:55PM
Life is this weird anomaly that exists naturally for a very brief period of time between two aeons of nothingness. It's not perfect. Eternal life goes against entropy, which is a natural phenomenon. The mind and body accumulate entropy with time and death is the natural result. We may be able to put off physical death way beyond what nature allows, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, but what about the mind?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].